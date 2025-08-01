Son Of Sardaar 2 Review: Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur's irredeemably bland comedy takes 2 hours to find its sweet spot

Plot:

Jassi (Ajay Devgn), after finally getting his visa, travels to the UK to reconcile with his wife, Dimple (Neeru Bajwa). However, Dimple wants a divorce, as she has found someone else. Jassi is taken aback by her decision and ends up staying at a friend's house after being rejected by his wife.

He later meets Rabia (Mrunal Thakur) and eventually becomes a paying guest at her place, where she lives with three other women of Pakistani origin. The youngest of them wishes to marry a Sikh boy, but his multi-billion-dollar family is unwilling to accept a girl whose background is unclear.

Jassi agrees to pose as her father, pretending to be a Sikh colonel in the Indian Army, while Rabia plays the role of her mother. Will their act convince the boy's family, or will the truth come out, that Jassi is not a colonel and Rabia is Pakistani? Watch Son of Sardaar 2 to find out.

What works for Son Of Sardaar 2

Son Of Sardaar 2 looks vibrant, visually. The UK backdrop enhances the look and feel of the film. The ensemble-comedy boasts of a good music album that has a mix of old as well as new tracks. From the new tracks, Nazar Battu and Pehla Tu Dujha Tu instantly strike a chord. There are a few comedy scenes, especially towards the end of the film in the climax, that spark genuine laughter. Barring these, Son Of Sardaar 2 leaves a lot left to be desired.

What doesn't work for Son Of Sardaar 2

Son Of Sardaar 2 has bland storytelling and the jokes don't land well. The story is dated and the screenplay is scattered. The actors try too hard to bring out the comedy but most of them fail in doing so. There are so many sequences, like the one where Jassi tries getting into the tank, or the one where he is asked to aim at the empty bottles, which just fail to bring out any laughter, and instead stretch the already stretched film.

The India Pakistan jokes get redundant after a point, and few of the dialogues fall in the downright offensive category. The biggest issue of Son Of Sardaar 2 is that it never feels like a sequel to Son Of Sardaar. There is nothing about the sequel that would remind you of the first film. When a proper connection is not established, the interest in the new film starts to taper. If there were few elements from the first part that were retained in the second, it would atleast be looked at as a good nostalgia viewing. Now, it neither classifies as a good nostalgia viewing, nor does it have enough in it to be seen as an enjoyable family comedy.

Performances in Son Of Sardaar 2

Ajay Devgn delivers a weak performance as Jassi. There is no spark in his character and the comedy just doesn't land. The actor looks good as a sardaar and that's all that is positive. Mrunal Thakur is alright as Rabia. The weak script doesn't serve her well. Ravi Kishan holds his own as Raja. Vindu Dara Singh and Mukul Dev don't have the flair they had in the first Son Of Sardaar film.

Deepak Dobriyal is very good as Gul. He's responsible for most of the film's laughs. Chunky Panday as Danish doesn't get much to leave a lasting impression. Same goes for Sanjay Mishra. Kubbra Sait and Roshni Walia do whatever they can, with the limited scope of their underwritten characters. Neeru Bajwa as Dimple gets wasted. Dolly Ahaluwalia adds gravitas to the film, in her little way. Other actors part of the film, are decent.

Final Verdict Of Son Of Sardaar 2

Son Of Sardaar 2 is an unfunny follow up to Son Of Sardaar. The movie never really finds its groove, relying heavily on dated jokes that don't make you laugh. The film is at its best in the last 25 minutes. The long climax with a marriage backdrop, succeeds in bringing a few chuckles. But by then, most may have already given up on the movie.

Son Of Sardaar 2 plays in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

