Surabhila Sundara Swapnam OTT Release: When and where to watch the Malayalam drama online

The Malayalam cinema industry is here with yet another drama film, making its way into the streaming space. If you’re interested in spending this weekend watching an interesting flick, here’s Surabhila Sundara Swapnam and its OTT details.

When and where to watch Surabhila Sundara Swapnam

Surabhila Sundara Swapnam is currently available for streaming on the OTT platform SunNXT. The film began streaming on August 1, 2025, along with movies like Garudan and Jinn - The Pet (Telugu) on the streaming platform.

Advertisement

The official update was shared by the platform on their social media handle, “Surabhila Sundara Swapnam - a common man’s journey to own his own land. Watch Now on SunNXT!!!”

See the official post here:

Official trailer and plot of Surabhila Sundara Swapnam

The Malayalam movie Surabhila Sundara Swapnam features the story of a common man leading a life with his wife and friends in a quaint town. With a dream that he needs to fulfill, the man sets out on a journey, owning a land under his name.

How he manages to achieve his dream and what challenges he faces to get there form the entire story.

Cast and crew of Surabhila Sundara Swapnam

Surabhila Sundara Swapnam features an ensemble cast of actors like Paul Viji Varghese, Rajalakshmi Rajan, Dayyana Hameed, Sony Sojan, Beena Thankachan, Stebin, Subin Thidanadu, Sanu Babu Mamparambil, Jayakumar Arayankavu, and many more in key roles.

Advertisement

The film is written and directed by Tony Mathew, with the post-production responsibilities being helmed by Clint Baby. The movie is bankrolled by Sumith Sukumaran under the banner of Fantasy Frames.

Surabhila Sundara Swapnam has music composed by Electronic Kili and Deepak Ravi, with the former providing the track Thannaram. Moreover, the lyrics for the tracks were penned by Shafi, Ratheesh, and Thulaseedharan.

As Justin Joseph handled the cinematography, Abdul Rahim worked as the assistant cinematographer. With Boby Rajan handling the editing and VFX, the musical tracks for the film were sung by singers like Vijay Anand, Dev Prakash, Padma Niranjana, and Sruthi Shivadas.

ALSO READ: 5 new Tamil movies expected to release on OTT in August 2025: Love Marriage to Paranthu Po