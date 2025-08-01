What is Rajkummar Rao’s net worth? From earning Rs 11,000 for debut film to owning Rs 44 crore lavish flat, 3 luxurious cars and more

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most loved and talented actors in Bollywood. He never fails to impress his fans with his versatile acting and has become one of the most bankable actors. The actor, who is soon going to embrace parenthood with his wife Patralekhaa, has a net worth of almost Rs. 81 crore. Continue scrolling to learn more about his expensive assets and other details.

Rajkummar Rao’s charge per movie

Reportedly, Rajkummar Rao’s name is on the list of high-paid actors in Bollywood. As per reports in Financial Express, his main source of income is films and web series themselves. He charges around Rs 5-6 crore for every film and around Rs 1-2 crore for every brand endorsement. For the hit film Stree 2, he allegedly charged Rs 6 crore.

Rajkummar Rao’s expensive assets

The actor lives in a triplex apartment in Juhu with his wife, which costs Rs 44 crore. It is a lavish apartment in the heart of the city. Apart from this, he also owns some expensive cars and bikes. He has an Audi Q7 worth Rs 80 lakh, a Mercedes-Benz CLA 200 worth Rs 37.96 lakh, Mercedes-Benz GLS worth Rs 1.19 crore. He also owns a Harley Davidson Fat Bob bike worth Rs 18 lakh.

Rajkummar Rao’s fees for his debut film

Rajkummar Rao did not get stardom easily; he struggled his way to reach where he is now. After a lot of auditions and rejections, the Stree star finally bagged a role in his debut film Love Sex Aur Dhokha, for which he received a fee of only Rs 11,000. From that to reach a net worth of around Rs 81 crore, isn’t it what pure hard work and dedication look like?

Rajkummar Rao’s work front

Rajkummar Rao was last seen in Maalik alongside Manushi Chhillar. The actor’s never-before-seen rugged gangster avatar was praised by everyone. Although the film did not do well at the box office but critics loved his performance.

Apart from this, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that Rajkummar Rao has teamed up with Shoojit Sircar for a two-hero comedy film. The hunt for the other actor is going on. “Rajkummar has given a go-ahead to the script, with the intent of starting the shoot towards the end of 2025,” revealed a source close to the development.

