Does Tara Sutaria think dating ex-BF Aadar Jain was a mistake? Actress spills tea as she talks about her new romance

Tara Sutaria has been in the headlines lately for her love life. The news about her rumored relationship with Veer Pahariya started doing the rounds a couple of months back. But it was all over after their social media PDA, airport spotting and the flying kisses exchange at the actress’s ramp walk. And now, at a recent interview, the SOTY 2 star confessed that she is "over the moon" and in a "very happy space" now, hinting at her current relationship.

Advertisement

Not just that, she even spoke about her past experiences and admitted to taking stands and sleeping with dignity at night. All this hints at her previous relationship with Aadar Jain.

Tara Sutaria confesses to being happy right now

Talking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, Tara Sutaria could be seen blushing when asked about her love life. Although she did not take Veer Pahariya’s name, her replies hinted at something much more. She confessed to being very happy at the moment and elated. When asked if she and her partner ever gaze at the moon together, the Marjaavan actress replied, “Yeah, it's actually a fun experience. Chaudhvin Ka Chand vibes.”

Further talking about love and commitment, Tara admitted that she is lucky in that department. Explaining the reason, she said, “If I didn’t love love as much as I do, and did, and always will, I mean, anyone who loves it as much as I do will be a good partner because you prioritise that above all. It’s the important thing for me, undoubtedly.”

Advertisement

She also gave thoughtful advice to the ones waiting for love: “Don’t chase love. What's yours will come.”

Tara Sutaria on her mistakes in her 20s

Tara Sutaria was earlier said to be dating Aadar Jain, who recently tied the knot to Alekhaa Advani. Hinting at her past relationship in the recent interview, Tara spoke about the mistakes she made in her 20s, confessing that she is not entirely sure if she can call them mistakes. “I’m very proud of everything that’s happened in my 20s. And I go to sleep at night with a lot of dignity and pride because, like I said, I know what I stood for and stand for personally first, and of course then professionally," she said.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates.

ALSO READ: Aanand L Rai SLAMS producers of Raanjhanaa for releasing AI-altered version without his knowledge, calls it ‘unauthorised’: ‘I had no role in it’