The Bold and the Beautiful Recap, July 31 Episode: Brooke Leaves Ridge For Nick, Sheila Grows Suspicious

On the July 31 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke finally had enough of Ridge’s back-and-forth ways and walked away. Meanwhile, Sheila started picking up on Li’s strange behavior at Il Giardino, raising questions about what’s really going on with Luna.

Brooke chooses Nick over Ridge

In Italy, Brooke grew frustrated while taking photos with Ridge. Tired of explaining his engagement to Taylor, Brooke said “screw you” and walked off. She later told Nick that she appreciated how he made her feel like the only woman he wanted. Nick reminded her that Ridge was making her miserable and asked her to leave with him.

Brooke placed her hand in Nick’s and left with him, while Ridge watched in silence. This marks a significant shift in Brooke’s love life and could spark a new chapter with Nick.

Sheila thinks Li is hiding something

Back in Los Angeles, Sheila was at Il Giardino trying to find a way to say goodbye to Luna. When she questioned Li about how she could pay her respects, Li insisted there was nothing Sheila could do for Luna now. Sheila noticed Li was acting agitated and suspicious. After Li abruptly left, Sheila talked to Deacon and said she could sense something wasn’t right.

Sheila admitted she couldn’t figure out exactly what Li was hiding, but she strongly felt something was going on behind the scenes.

Later, Li visited Luna in the hospital and found her condition unchanged. She reflected on Luna’s childhood and how she never had a proper relationship with her mother, Poppy. Li promised Luna that she was there for her now and begged her to wake up.

Will and Electra talk at Forrester Creations

At Forrester Creations, Will suggested that Electra should represent the company in Italy, calling her the “hottest model ever.” Electra brushed off the comment. They soon began discussing Luna and the trouble she had caused. Will said he didn’t want to speak ill of the dead, but also admitted he was relieved Luna was no longer a threat.

