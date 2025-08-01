Aanand L Rai SLAMS producers of Raanjhanaa for releasing AI-altered version without his knowledge, calls it ‘unauthorised’: ‘I had no role in it’

Raanjhanaa is one of the most loved and iconic movies made in Bollywood. The film starring Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush as leads stood out for its bold ending that director Aanand L Rai crafted back then. But he seems to be quite upset with the recent AI-altered re-release version of the movie, which the production house Eros International Media opted for without his knowledge.

The director has recently shared his views on the same, expressing that this act is ‘deeply upsetting’.

What did director Aanand L Rai say in his Instagram post?

Taking to his Instagram handle, Aanand L Rai shared a picture of Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush from the sets of the film. Sharing this old gem, he wrote a long note about what he feels after seeing the AI-altered version of Raanjhanaa. He wrote, “The past three weeks have been surreal, and deeply upsetting. To watch Raanjhanaa, a film born out of care, conflict, collaboration, and creative risk, be altered, repackaged, and re-released without my knowledge or consent has been nothing short of devastating. What makes it worse is the complete ease and casualness with which it’s been done.”

He also added, “Let me say this as clearly as I can: I do not support or endorse the AI-altered version of Raanjhanaa. It is unauthorised. I had no role in it. Neither did the team that made the film. And whatever it claims to be, it is not the film we intended, or made. This was never just a film to us. It was shaped by human hands, human flaws, and human feeling. What’s now being circulated is not a tribute. It is a reckless takeover that strips the work of its intent, its context, and its soul.”

Rai stated that neither the actors, writers, composers, lyricists, editor, technicians, nor the larger crew were consulted before making this version.

What is the fiasco around the AI-altered version?

As most of us know, Raanjhanaa did not have a happy ending. So, the production banner Eros International Media made a drastic move and altered the tragic ending into a happy one. The production house announced that the Tamil version of the film will now offer a different climax, which is created with AI assistance.

