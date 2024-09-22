Happy Kim Yoo Jung Day: Celebrating journey from child actor to adult roles in My Demon, Backstreet Rookie, and more

Many child actors in South Korea grow up to be some of the most considerable talents on television. One shining example is Kim Yoo Jung, who began her acting journey at just four years old! Since her debut in 2003, she has become one of Korea's most sought-after young actresses. She gained fame for her roles in popular TV series like Dong Yi, Moon Embracing the Sun, May Queen, and Angry Mom. Additionally, she appeared in films such as Commitment, Thread of Lies, and Circle of Atonement. From November 2014 to April 2016, she also hosted the music show Inkigayo.

Kim Yoo Jung has earned the nickname Nation's Little Sister for her memorable child roles and Sageuk Fairy for her performances in several acclaimed historical dramas. After her beloved role in 20th Century Girl, she also became known as Nation's First Love and Global First Love. In 2017, she made waves by ranking 8th on Forbes Korea's Power Celebrity list, becoming the youngest person to break into the Top 10 at just 17 years old. As the actress turns 25 today, let’s take a look at some of her roles in K-dramas that made her a major success and one of the most sought-after stars at such a young age!

Moon Embracing the Sun

By the time this fantasy historical drama aired, Kim Yoo Jung had already built an impressive resume, but it was her role in this series that showcased her growth from child actress to young lady. Set in a fictional version of Korea’s Joseon Dynasty, the story follows the love between the king (played by Kim Soo Hyun) and a shaman.

Advertisement

Yoo Jung portrayed the younger 13-year-old version of Yeon Woo (Han Ga In), the female lead. Though she appeared only in the early episodes, her versatile performance garnered praise and enhanced the show's world-building. For her work, she received the Best Child Actress Award at the 4th Pierson Movie Festival and was recognized as Best Young Actress at the 1st K-drama Star Awards.

Secret Door

Kim Yoo Jung's next venture into the historical drama genre was in the series Secret Door, where she played the younger version of Seo Ji Dam, a lady detective who also caught the eye of Prince Sado (Lee Je Hoon). The story offers a revisionist view of the complex relationship between King Yeongjo (Han Su Kyu) and his son, the Crown Prince, whom Yeongjo ordered killed due to political differences.

While the series portrays the murdered prince in a more sympathetic light, some historical accounts suggest he was targeted because of his abusive behavior. Ji Dam is considered Yoo Jung's first adult role, and for her performance, she won the New Star Award at the 22nd SBS Drama Awards.

Advertisement

Love In The Moonlight

Kim Yoo Jung's big break came with her role in Love in the Moonlight, a historical drama that solidified her status as one of Korea's rising leading ladies, alongside Park Bo Gum. She plays Hong Ra On, a young girl disguised as a man to make ends meet. When her mounting debts lead her to be sold to the eunuch academy, she unexpectedly finds herself in the royal palace. As Eunuch Hong, she frequently crosses paths with the playful Crown Prince Lee Young (Park Bo Gum) and his stoic bodyguard Kim Byung Yeon (Kwak Dong Yeon).

The Crown Prince is captivated by Ra On, oblivious to her true identity as a woman. Conflicted by his feelings, he openly expresses his affection for her. As is typical in period dramas, their budding romance unfolds against a backdrop of conspiracies, brewing rebellion, and hidden mysteries. When Lee Young eventually discovers Ra On’s true identity, a new dynamic emerges with nobleman Kim Yoon Sung (Jung Jinyoung), who also harbors feelings for her.

Advertisement

Clean With Passion For Now

Clean with Passion for Now definitely scores points for its comedy. The actress plays Gil Oh Sol, a bubbly young woman whose vibrant lifestyle contrasts sharply with her boss, Jang Seon Kyul (Yoon Kyun Sang), the wealthy CEO of a cleaning company called “Cleaning Fairy,” who also struggles with mysophobia.

Much has been said about the actress’s talent for emotional range, but her portrayal of Gil Oh Sol truly stands out. She effortlessly brings humor and energy to the role with her bubbly and dynamic persona, making it a memorable performance.

Backstreet Rookie

Kim Yoo Jung has a fantastic talent for choosing her roles, and her performance as Jung Saet Byul in Backstreet Rookie is no exception. Portraying a fiery and confident woman with impressive martial arts skills, Jung Saet Byul applies for a job at a convenience store to get closer to her childhood crush, Choi Dae Hyun (Ji Chang Wook), who hires her despite initially seeing her as a delinquent.

With the plot centered on Jung Saet Byul’s challenging circumstances, Kim Yoo Jung had a great opportunity to showcase her character's growth—and she truly delivered! At the beginning of the drama, her grounded and determined portrayal reflects the simple goals of Jung Saet Byul’s life. As the story unfolds, she discovers her self-worth and is inspired to pursue her dreams. Kim Yoo Jung’s performance as Jung Saet Byul beautifully captures a journey of growth, self-acceptance, and empowerment, and that deserves to be celebrated.

Advertisement

Lovers of the Red Sky

In Lovers of the Red Sky, Ahn Hyo Seop plays Ha Ram, a blind astrologer who can read the stars, while Kim Yoo Jung portrays Hong Chun Gi, a talented female painter. The two meet by chance and fall in love despite their contrasting personalities. Their chemistry is both innocent and passionate, drawing viewers into their evolving story. The dynamics of their relationship keep it engaging, and their performances even earned them the Best Couple Award at the SBS Drama Awards.

20th Century Girl

20th Century Girl explores the bittersweet yet heart-fluttering experience of first love through the eyes of 17-year-old Na Bo Ra in 1999. For her, friendship takes precedence over romance, but her first love resurfaces in the 21st century.

One winter day, Na Bo Ra discovers a video tape filled with memories from 1999, a time when she played cupid for her best friend Yeon Doo, helping her navigate her own first love. The film stars Kim Yoo Jung, Noh Yoon Seo, Byeon Woo Seok, and Park Jung Woo.

It’s a landmark year for 17-year-old Na Bo Ra (Kim Yoo Jung), who decides to play Cupid for her best friend Yeon Doo (Noh Yoon Seo) and her crush, Baek Hyun Jin (Park Jung Woo). Bo Ra tirelessly gathers information for Yeon Doo, who is away in the United States for surgery. Little does she know, this year will also bring her own unforgettable love story.

Advertisement

As Bo Ra gets closer to Baek Hyun Jin’s charming but reserved friend, Poong Woon Ho (Byeon Woo Seok), she finds herself falling for him. Their friendship deepens, but both harbor feelings for each other. Though a misunderstanding complicates things, it’s soon resolved. However, as Bo Ra prepares to move for university and Woon Ho relocates to New Zealand with his family, they make a promise to stay together forever. Are they destined for a happily ever after, or will their love story become a cherished memory of a time gone by?

My Demon

My Demon is a fantasy rom-com that centers on the demon-like chaebol heiress Do Do Hee (Kim Yoo Jung) and the demon Jung Gu Won (Song Kang), who unexpectedly loses his powers. The two enter into a contractual marriage that leads to an unexpected romance.

Kim Yoo Jung portrays Do Do Hee, the mistrustful heiress of the Mirae Group, who finds herself falling for a demon. Song Kang embodies the charming and enigmatic Jung Gu Won, who has spent his eternal life making risky yet enticing deals with humans in distress, holding their souls as collateral.

Amidst the enemies surrounding Do Do Hee, she finds solace in reliable allies. Lee Sang Yi plays Joo Seok Hoon, the CEO of Mirae Investments and Joo Cheon Sook’s nephew. He is the one person in Joo Cheon Sook’s family with whom Do Do Hee feels a true sense of belonging and connection.

Chicken Nugget

Chicken Nugget is a comedic mystery series featuring Choi Sun Man (Ryu Seung Ryong) and his intern Ko Baek Joong (Ahn Jae Hong) as they embark on a quirky adventure to save his daughter Min Ah (Kim Yoo Jung), who has turned into a chicken nugget due to a mishap with a mysterious machine.

As a familiar presence on our screens since childhood, Kim Yoo Jung has truly blossomed before our eyes, not only as a beautiful young woman but also as an incredibly talented actress with a remarkable array of notable works to her name. Happy birthday to the beloved actress!

ALSO READ: Best K-drama OST of 2023 Results: Juicy Juicy from See You In My 19th Life wins, With You of My Demon ranks 2nd