ILLIT, SHINee’s Key, (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon and more to perform at KCON Germany 2024 in September; Know full list

KCON Germany has announced its second line of K-pop performers who will be gracing the stage in the much-anticipated event. Rookie K-pop girl group ILLIT will be joining the long list of performers. Moreover, SHINee member Key will be joining the lineup as a soloist along with (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon.

KCON Germany announces second artist lineup

On July 24, 2024, KCON Germany, through their official social media page, revealed the second line-up for their upcoming event. The event is scheduled for two days, from September 28, 2024, to September 29, 2024, and has revealed the line-up that will be dazzling the stage.

Moreover, this is the first time that KCON will be held in Germany, expanding its horizons in Europe. The event will be held at the Messe Frankfurt, Germany.

In the second lineup, renowned names of the industry are included such as ILLIT, who took the world by storm with their debut single Magnetic. Moreover, K-pop groups ONF, NOWADAYS, and LUN8 are also included in the lineup.

Apart from K-pop groups, soloists will also be joining the lineup such as SHINee’s Key, (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon, and GOT7’s Yugyeom.

More about KCON 2024

KCON is organized by the Korean Entertainment Company, CJ ENM. The main motive of the concert show is to bring together various artists from the world of the K-pop industry and help them connect with the fans who love and adore them.

Joon Beom Sim, Head of Music Entertainment at CJ ENM, earlier described KCON as a festival venue where K-culture, lifestyle promotion, and experiences take place. Moreover, the company has also announced the five locations where the annual event will be held.

KCON this year kicked off its first shows in Hong Kong on March 30 and March 31 at the AsiaWorld-Expo. Then, it took place in Japan from May 10 to May 12. KCON will also be held in Los Angeles from July 26 to 28.

In the second half of 2024, the concert event will take place in Europe, and Germany has been announced as the first venue. Furthermore, it will also be held in Saudi Arabia, and more information about it will be revealed soon.