10 Best Helena Bonham Carter Movies And TV Shows: From Alice in Wonderland to The Wings of the Dove

Helena Bonham Carter has starred in many of the world's biggest movies, creating some incredible characters along the way. Starting her career in the 1980s, her first role was Lady Jane Grey in "Lady Jane." Over time, she became known for portraying eccentric and wacky personas. She famously had a relationship with director Tim Burton, the father of her children. Despite being associated with Burton's movies, Carter also gave incredible performances in other films, especially in period dramas. Despite Hollywood's attempts to categorize her, she proved her versatility and wide range of talents, resulting in some incredible films.

Alice in Wonderland (2010)

In Tim Burton's biggest box office success, Alice in Wonderland, Helena Bonham Carter played the iconic Red Queen. Her portrayal of the character was memorable not only because of her stellar performance as Alice's (Mia Wasikowska) greatest tormentor but also due to the character's design. Carter sported a ridiculously large head, symbolic of the Red Queen's attitude and ego, achieved through visual effects. The contrast between her head and body allowed for some hilarious moments, although it sometimes made her role as a villain less impactful.

However, Carter brought significant depth to the character. She demonstrated her strong use of facial expressions and gestures, especially during the Red Queen's exaggerated rants and outbursts. Carter reprised her role in the sequel, Alice Through the Looking Glass, further improving upon her powerful performance.

A Room with a View (1985)

Helena Bonham Carter’s role as Lucy Honeychurch in A Room with a View was her breakthrough, showcasing her emotional depth at a young age. The film, adapted from E.M. Forster’s novel, features Carter as a vacationer torn between her new love interest, George (Julian Sands), and her fiancé back in England. Carter’s portrayal of Lucy’s free spirit in an Edwardian setting made her stand out among the cast, taking the original source material to new heights.

At just 19 years old, Carter's emotionally deep performance was impressive. Her chemistry with Julian Sands was praised, highlighting the stark differences between Lucy and George. This role, along with other early performances, showed her diversity as an actress.

Fight Club (1999)

In David Fincher's Fight Club, Helena Bonham Carter played Marla Singer, a complex and pivotal character. The film, starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton, revolves around an underground fight club where men release their frustrations. Carter’s character provided brilliant moments of conflict between the Narrator (Edward Norton) and Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt).

Despite the male leads being the main focus, Carter stole the spotlight as Marla. Her performance showcased Marla's complicated yet simple nature. Even though Marla was detached from reality and self-destructive, she appeared as the only relatively level-headed character in Fight Club. Carter's portrayal made Marla a crucial character rather than just a love interest for Tyler.

Hamlet (1990)

In the 1990 adaptation of Hamlet, Helena Bonham Carter played Ophelia, a role that received particular praise. Despite the film receiving mixed reviews, Carter's diction and chemistry with co-star Mel Gibson (Hamlet) stood out. The conflict Ophelia faced between loyalty to her family and her draw to Hamlet allowed Carter to showcase her acting range.

One of the best scenes of her career was Ophelia’s reaction to Polonius’ (Ian Holm) death, which demonstrated Carter's strength as an actress through Ophelia's haunting and heartbreaking reaction.

Les Misérables (2012)

In the musical adaptation of Les Misérables, Helena Bonham Carter played Madame Thénardier, a shameless con artist. Carter’s performance alongside Sacha Baron Cohen (Thénardier) added humor to the bleak story, particularly in scenes like "Master of the House."

Carter’s portrayal of Madame Thénardier's conniving nature was brilliant. This role allowed her to diversify her filmography, showing her comedic talent despite not being a traditional singer. Her character’s personality put a comedic twist on her songs, making her performance entertaining.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)

Helena Bonham Carter’s role as Bellatrix Lestrange in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 was one of her most iconic. Bellatrix was at her most unhinged during the Battle of Hogwarts, having already cemented herself as Voldemort's (Ralph Fiennes) closest confidant. Carter’s portrayal of the lunatic witch was dramatic with a comical streak.

The most notable scene was Bellatrix’s duel with Molly Weasley (Julie Walters), resulting in the legendary line, "Not my daughter, you b*tch!" This scene highlighted Carter's dramatic performance as she faced her fate.

Howards End (1992)

In Howards End, Helena Bonham Carter played Helen Schlegel, a role that earned her a BAFTA nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Carter’s portrayal of the naive and emotional younger sister to Emma Thompson’s Margaret was incredible.

The film was praised for Carter and Thompson’s authentic sibling representation. Helen was a complex character, showcasing Carter’s ability to replicate innocence and intelligence. Her portrayal of Helen’s chaotic life was an interesting and successful role.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)

In Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Helena Bonham Carter played Mrs. Lovett, Sweeney Todd's (Johnny Depp) crazed apprentice. The chemistry between Carter and Depp was electrifying, sticking to the film’s gothic and eerie tones.

Mrs. Lovett was one of Carter’s most recognizable and unhinged roles. Her character’s aesthetic, shared with Carter, added to the film’s dark atmosphere. Carter’s portrayal of the character’s eccentric and deluded nature was well-executed, showcasing her success in Tim Burton’s movies.

The King's Speech (2010)

In The King's Speech, Helena Bonham Carter played Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, opposite Colin Firth’s King George VI. Carter’s portrayal of George’s dedicated wife was immensely praised, earning her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Carter and Firth’s chemistry was impressive, making their monarch characters feel more human. Her ability to engage audiences as the supportive spouse was relatable, making The King's Speech a staple in her filmography.

The Wings of the Dove (1997)

Helena Bonham Carter’s best role was as Kate Croy in The Wings of the Dove. Kate is torn between true love with journalist Merton Densher (Linus Roache) and her desire for riches. Carter brilliantly demonstrated Kate's flaws while allowing audiences to root for her.

Her portrayal of Kate’s manipulation of the terminally ill Millie (Alison Elliott) to achieve her dreams showed her ability to play complex characters. This role earned Carter critical acclaim and her first Oscar nomination for Best Actress, proving her prominence in the acting world.

Helena Bonham Carter’s career has spanned decades, with each role showcasing her incredible range and talent. From period dramas to gothic tales, her performances have consistently captivated audiences, making her one of the most versatile actresses in cinema.

