7 Relationship Lessons To Learn From Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively's 12-Year Marriage

In a world where celebrity relationships often fall apart, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have managed to earn the title of IT couple of Hollywood. Their enduring love since 2012 is a shining example of true partnership and keeps winning the hearts of fans all over the world. Today, however, rather than just swooning over their romance like most of the time, we decided to extract life lessons from their alliance that make their union distinct and special compared to other celebrity pairings.

From fostering a deep friendship with your partner to balancing romance and parenthood, here are seven relationship lessons we learned from Reynolds and Lively’s love story, and we hope our readers can learn the same too.

Being Friends Before Lovers Works Best

"We were buddies for a long time, which I think is the best way to have a relationship—to start as friends," Ryan Reynolds shared during EW’s SiriusXM Deadpool special while reminiscing about a double date after Green Lantern.

The lesson couples can learn from Reynolds and Lively’s friends-to-lovers romance is this: Build a solid friendship as the cornerstone of your relationship. Taking the time to truly understand one another before transitioning into romance helps you weather the times when the lovey-dovey vibrations aren't as strong.

Master the Art of Work-Life Balance

“When Ryan and I got together, we made a rule not to work at the same time,” Lively revealed in a February 2024 interview with her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-star Amber Tamblyn's Substack video series, Further Ado, according to Us Weekly.

The couple decided to prioritize their personal lives. When they do have to work simultaneously, they ensure they’re involved in each other's projects to keep their romance alive on set. For instance, Lively starred as Ladypool in Reynolds’s latest release, while he helped her write a major scene in her recently released movie, It Ends With Us.

Couples can learn from Reynolds and Lively’s balanced approach to personal and professional commitments: set clear boundaries at home and work, prioritize each other’s needs, and find ways to support each other’s careers while keeping your relationship strong.

Playful Teasing Strengthens Bonds

The power couple appears blissfully unaware of their stardom, often playfully embarrassing each other in public. At the MTV Movie Awards, Reynolds humorously discussed their intimate life while accepting a Best Comedic Performance award. “I want to thank my wife, Blake. Everything I do is to make her laugh, especially the sex,” he said.

He once even tried to embarrass her by sharing details from the delivery room while she was giving birth. “Oh, no. Go ahead, take a personal call; feel free,” she reportedly told the doctors. Lively has her moments too—she once posted a picture of Ryan Gosling instead of her husband on his birthday.

Embrace humor in your relationships: Couples, like Reynolds and Lively, should learn to never take themselves too seriously, as playful banter is said to be the grease of any relationship.

Celebrate Each Other Without Holding Back

Recently, the star couple has been publicly supportive of each other's film releases. Lively not only attended Reynolds’s Deadpool screening in July but also brought her friend Gigi Hadid to support him. Reynolds, in turn, showed up at Lively’s It Ends With Us premiere just weeks later.

The lesson here is to celebrate each other’s achievements, no matter how big or small. Attend events together, cheer each other on, and express your pride openly. These gestures reinforce your partnership and show that you genuinely care about each other’s milestones.

Commitment Without Compromise

“I am his home, and our girls are his home,” Lively said of Reynolds at the 36th American Cinematheque Award. In her speech, she highlighted her husband’s commitment to family, noting he often rushes back from work still in his shooting wardrobe, which includes everything from fake blood and prosthetic scars to clown makeup and superhero suits.

The key takeaway is to start by openly communicating your needs and expectations with your partner, allowing your actions to speak louder than words. Make your relationship a priority and be willing to invest time and effort into it.

Face Life’s Obstacles as a Team

We believe our readers are well-versed in the controversy surrounding Lively’s It Ends With Us, especially the rumors about her beef with co-star Justine Baldoni, who also directed the film. The rift reportedly has killed the chances of a sequel of the next Colleen Hoover book in the series being made into a movie, as Lively and Baldoni are uncertain about working together again, and he owns the rights to adapt Hoover’s second book for screen.

Amid the controversy, Reynolds, per a Life & Style source, is prepared to offer millions to Blake’s director to buy out his stake in the franchise so she can continue her role without having to work with him. The advice is to face difficulties together as a team. Adopt the Us Against the World mantra.

Keep the Spark Alive Despite Parenthood

In July, Reynolds shared a humorous incident involving Lively and their eldest daughter, James, during an appearance on Kelly and Mark. He recounted the time he risked upsetting their daughter to take his wife on a date.

While we’re not suggesting couples should ditch their kids for each other, it’s essential to remember that they were lovers before they became parents. Parenthood is a full-time job, but it’s not too tough to share a tub of ice cream with your partner while the kids are asleep or sneak a cozy living room movie date every once in a while. Don’t forget that making your child feel at ease with the concept of love and partnership is one of the most valuable things you can give them.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively celebrated their 12th marriage anniversary on September 9.

