6 FUN facts about Spider Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland that might shock you

You probably know Tom Holland as one of the Marvel actors, or if you're a fan of superhero movies, you definitely know him as Spider-Man. The actor, 25, started performing from the time he was only 8 years old, and went through some tough times, to be who he is now - our favourite Peter Parker.

While Holland started off by featuring in musicals, with his first being Billy Elliot: The Musical, he was already a dancer from a very young age. Holland has also been noted as the youngest actor to have bagged the role of Spider-Man, at only 19 years of age. While his ardent fans know these details about him, there might be some interesting facts about the actor that not a lot of people are aware of. Take a look:

Tom Holland knows Ballet

Yes, your Peter Parker is a great ballet dancer! As Holland was "obsessed" with Janet Jackson's songs, his mother enrolled him on dance classes at a very young age. Later, during one of the productions of Billy Elliot: The Musical, the star learnt the dance form of 'ballet' and we are sure he is an ace at it.

During a discussion with Zendaya for Interview Magazine, Holland had also opened up on being bullied due to learning the dance form. "I went to an all-boys school, where I played rugby, so ballet wasn't the coolest thing to do," he told his co-star, revealing that he would practise dancing "in the school gym" or at "lunchtime."

Tom Holland's favourite MCU movies

One of Tom Holland's favourite MCU movies is Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man, followed by Chris Hemsworth's Thor: Ragnarok, and Avenger's Endgame. As for Mr Stark's movie, Holland told IMDb that according to him, Iron Man "is one of the greatest superhero movies." "No one ever in the history of movies should ever try and play Tony Stark again," Holland noted while lauding Downey Jr. for the role.

Holland was a pot washer in a pub

Yes, you read that right. While answering 15 questions for Yahoo! in 2017, Holland had revealed details about this phase in his life. The Spider-Man alum didn't term the job as "terrible," but he definitely wasn't enthusiastic about it either because he wanted to be in film sets more than anything.

Tom Holland's MCU crush

Tom Holland has a huge crush on the actor who plays Wanda Maximoff - Elizabeth Olsen. During an interview with British GQ, Holland was asked to pick a "love interest" from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the actor didn't hesitate to namedrop Scarlett Witch, calling her "pretty hot." "I think Elizabeth Olsen is super hot and really nice as well. She was really nice to me at the premiere," Tom said.

Tom Holland didn't like Mark Wahlberg's advice to him

"Go out and have some fun," is what Mark Wahlberg told Tom Holland which the latter reportedly didn't like at all. During an episode of the Graham Norton Show, when Wahlberg asked Tom to "have fun" with his younger brothers (in Tom's case, 3 younger siblings), Holland said he didn't like that he was asked to "go crazy."

Tom Holland didn't know he grabbed the role of Spider-Man

Well, not until he found out while browsing Instagram! The actor reportedly had no idea that he was chosen as Spider-Man until he scrolled through the social media platform and received the news. When Tom finally checked the official Marvel account that announced the final casting, he saw a picture of him confirmed as Spider-Man!

Which fact did you like the best? Are you excited about Spider-Man: No Way Home?

