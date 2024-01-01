Was Gypsy Rose asked to leave Missouri after wanting to attend Travis Kelce's game? Find out

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's hopes of meeting her idol Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday have been dashed, just days after she was released from prison. She was released from prison on Thursday after she was granted parole, having already served seven years of her 10-year prison sentence for her part in the killing of her mother, Dee Dee.

Gypsy planned to attend the Chiefs' next NFL game and meet the Cruel Summer singer at Arrowhead Stadium on New Year's Eve. Swift was expected to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, after being spotted in the suite for their Christmas Day defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders. But despite spending years listening to Swift's songs while locked up at Chillicothe Correctional Center, Gypsy won't have the chance to meet the singer in real life.

Gypsy Rose was denied a meeting with Taylor Swift?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who was recently released from prison for the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee, was aiming to link up with Taylor Swift. She and her husband Ryan Scott Anderson had tickets for the Kansas City Chiefs game on December 31. However, realizing that the Wildest Dreams singer won't be there to watch Travis Kelce during that particular game, Gypsy has a backup plan: buying tickets for Swift's October 2024 tour stop in New Orleans. She is determined to meet the singer, whom Gypsy adorably calls the 'kick-ass chick' who's taught her the true meaning of girl power.

According to prior claims from TMZ, Gypsy used the money her father gave her while she was in jail to purchase all of Taylor Swift's albums, including reissues. Meeting the pop star at the game, which Swift was expected to attend with her boyfriend Travis Kelce, had become a symbol of Gypsy's fresh start and a chance to embrace a brighter future.

However, Gypsy's dream was crushed by her parole officer. TMZ stated that Gypsy, who was planning to visit the game with her husband Ryan Scott Anderson had been instructed to leave Missouri, the state where she served her sentence at the Chillicothe Correctional Center prison. The true cause for this lack of clearance is still unknown. However, TMZ suggested that local law enforcement may prefer her absence due to the potential security risks her presence could pose in the Kansas City area.

Gypsy Rose speaks for the first time after her release

Gypsy Rose Blanchard spoke for the first time since her release from prison on Thursday, December 28, 2023. Gypsy posted a video to TikTok and her official Instagram on Sunday, December 31. "Hey everyone, this is Gypsy. I'm finally free," she said in the video wearing a New Orleans Saints NFL Jersey. She added, "I just wanted to send a quick video to thank everyone for the massive amount of support that I've been getting on social media, everyone has been really, really nice and supportive and I really appreciate that."

Gypsy continued, "It's nice to be home. I'm back home in Louisiana, enjoying a beautiful day outside and I've got a lot of great things happening really soon."

Meanwhile, Blanchard has also been active on social media since her release, posting selfies and images from her homecoming celebration to her platforms, but Sunday marked the first time she spoke to the public in a video.

Gypsy told her followers about her upcoming Lifetime docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, which will begin on January 5, 2024. She also mentioned her upcoming book, Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom, which she said she's super proud of.

"It's not a rehashing of everything that happened, it's more of my reflection of everything that I've learned and experienced in the last 8.5 years," she said.

"Again, just thank you guys for all the support, and keep watching. Okay, bye," Gypsy concluded the video with a smile.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

