7 Movies and Series Releasing on Netflix This Valentine’s Day: From Love Forever to Valeria And More

This Valentine’s Day, don’t just wear your heart on your sleeve—wear it on your home screen too! We’ve curated an international list of movies and shows to watch on the most romantic day of the year on Netflix. From swoon-worthy Korean dramas to sensational dating reality shows, check out the complete list here:

Love Forever (Swedish)

This heartwarming rom-com follows two Stockholmers Hanna and Samuel planning an inmate, low-key countryside wedding to start their future. However, their dreamy day goes haywire because of the chaos caused by their friends and families. An upset Hanna runs away from her wedding in the aftermath. Will the couple eventually find their way back to each other?

Love is Blind Season 8

If you are looking for romance, drama, and sexual chemistry all in one, Love is Blind has got it all and more! The dating reality show is where people try to find a love match without ever seeing the other face-to-face. Watching this with your loved one on Valentine's Day might bring you closer together!

I Am Married...But! (Taiwanese)

Love has no language and so do the romantic shows that you must watch this Valentine’s Day. This Taiwanese drama follows two individuals who fall madly in love after their first meet-cute, prompting a whirlwind romance that ends with marriage. The story really begins after the happily ever after as they realize that life is no fairytale after all!

The Most Beautiful Girl in the World (Indonesian)

This enemies-to-lovers trope will give you just the right amount of adventure and romance! The Indonesian movie follows Reuben who’s motivated to earn his father’s inheritance by fulfilling his last wish — for his son to marry the most beautiful girl in the world.

He stages a dating show with the hopes of finding the girl, but Kiara, the headstrong girl producing his show, makes him second-guess everything!

Umjolo: There is No Cure (African)

This series follows a former pageant queen who lost her title after she publicly exposed a major scandal. Later, she writes a tell-all novel about the incident while her love life starts to bloom. This romantic drama is one of the most beloved African series on Netflix.

Melo Movie (Korean)

Nobody does romance better than K-dramas! The love story is between a jaded film critic and an aspiring director who reunite after years apart. Though they moved on with their lives, the reunion brings buried emotions to the surface, “leading them to confront their shared past.”

Valeria Season 4 (Spanish)

This free-spirited Spanish drama is more about friendship than love! When Valerie, a struggling writer hits a dead-end on both professional and personal front, she’s left with no one but her friends: Carmen, Lola, and Nerea. Looking for the perfect ‘Galentine’s Day watch? Add Valerie to your list!