Who Was Voted Off on Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 32? America Makes Shocking Decision for Beloved Couple

Ahead of Love Island USA Season 7 finale, the stakes are higher than ever in the steamiest villa of all. Vying to win the USD 100,000 prize money, the Islanders are taking on complex tasks and trying their hand at love. Post Cierra Ortega was removed from the show, it all looked very daunting for the remaining couples, but one set was particularly happy. Her exit prompted the guy to be paired up with a new lady, and thus, a refreshing pairing was formed. However, doubts about whether they would be able to walk the long path remained as Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen face the wrath of their past connections, still alive on the show. Taylor Williams and Clarke Carraway ended their run this week.

Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 32 Elimination

After the audience was asked to vote for their favorite pairing, a shocking turn of events unfolded on the screen. On July 8, it was revealed that among the 12 remaining Islanders, Chelley Bissainthe and Ace Greene were the first to be saved, followed by Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales. Third in line were Iris Kendall and Pepe Garcia, while the fourth were Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley.

This left Taylor Williams and Clarke Carraway versus Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen as the final couples to face the elimination. The latest couple to be kicked off Love Island USA Season 7 became the former pairing which left the villa together. They were embraced and missed by those who were left trying for the winning spot. However, the participants themselves weren’t too sad, cherishing the bond they had built together on the show.

It wasn’t all too well in the dating realm, as soon as an argument broke out between Taylor Williams and Olandria Carthen, who were previously paired before the Casa Amor week.

