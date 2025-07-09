When Will Love Island USA Season 7 Finale Episode Air? Know Release Date, Where and How to Watch

Love Island USA season 7 is nearing its end. While it feels like the show has just begun, the makers will take it off air in the third week of July, following the grand finale episode.

The twists and drama have taken over the villa since the first episode. With the coupling and recoupling ceremony, it will be difficult for the fans to predict who will emerge as the winner of the ongoing season.

After several heartbreaks and rekindled romances, the epic finale of Love Island USA is scheduled to hit the screens on July 13. The host, Ariana Madix, will announce the challenges for the final time, and the couples will give it their all to be crowned the winners of the show.

When, where, and how to watch Love Island USA season 7 finale

The final episode of Love Island USA season 7 will be dropped on Sunday, July 13. The episode will be available to stream on Peacock and Bravo TV at 9 PM (ET).

For the Indian viewers, the finale will be available to catch on several streaming platforms on July 14, at 6:30 AM (IST). The makers followed a 36-episode format, similar to the previous seasons, while also incorporating the Casa Amor twist.

In the last couple of episodes, fans witnessed the drama intensify in the villa as Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen took their connection to the next level, following the sudden exit of Cierra Ortega.

Currently, there are five couples who are very active in the game, and any one of them could be announced as the winner.

What's next after the Love Island USA season finale?

While the fans might be wondering if Love Island USA will return for a new season, following the grand finale episode, there has been no official confirmation.

However, right after the finale premiere, JaNa Craig, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Serena Page, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia "Liv" Walker, and Kendall Washington will return for the Peacock original spin-off, Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

The series will drop its first episode on Sunday, July 13, where the fans will be able to witness what the breakout stars from season 6 are up to.

