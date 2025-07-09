Lorenzo Lamas Pulls the Plug on Sixth Marriage, Files for Divorce From Kenna Nicole Lamas After 2 Years

Lorenzo Lamas has called it quits with his wife, Kenna Nicole Lamas, after almost 2 years of marriage. In the documents obtained by TMZ, the actor cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

This is not the first time that Lamas has pulled the plug on his union, as it was his sixth marriage with Nicole.

Advertisement

While it is unclear if the prenup agreement was signed by either of the parties, the Grease actor stated that he did not have any minor children with Kenna, so no child custody or spousal support will be provided.

Lorenzo Lamas and Kenna Nicole Lamas' relationship timeline

Lorenzo Lamas and Kenna Nicole began to date in April 2020, after they met through the actor’s godmother. The couple dated for 10 months before the Falcon Crest actor popped the big question.

The movie star and Nicole Lamas got engaged on 11 February 2021, in Las Vegas. In conversation with the media portal at the time, the actor revealed, “I proposed to Kenna on Thursday, the 11th of February in Las Vegas. She accepted my Lifetime Valentine's request.”

He added, "It is a love like no other and we look forward to the day we become husband and wife. Sometimes love waits for the stars to align and two soul paths to intersect. We are ecstatic!"

Advertisement

The duo married in October 2023, in an intimate ceremony on Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas. “Had many many adventures and our big day could NOT have been more perfect! It was an absolute dream and we are so grateful for our friends and family that could make it and the ones celebrating in spirit from afar,” the bride wrote in the Instagram caption below the wedding pictures she posted.

Meanwhile, the actor penned a January 2025 date in the official divorce documents. Lorenzo Lamas was previously married to Victoria Helbert, Michele Cathy Smith, Kathleen Kinmont, Shauna Sand, and Shawna Craig.

ALSO READ: ‘Detox’ From Wife Hailey Bieber? Justin Bieber Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Loved Up Four-Word Update