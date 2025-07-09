Katy Perry Channels Matrix Vibes in First Official Event Attendance Since Orlando Bloom Split, PIC

Katy Perry is not letting the single life rain down on her fashion! On July 9, the Roar singer stepped out in Paris for the Men’s Fashion Week. Dressed from head to toe in Balenciaga, she channeled sharp vibes. The singer donned an exaggerated wide collar one-piece, which appeared to be a cross between a mini-dress and a blazer. It accentuated her collar bones and allowed the 40-year-old to show off her toned body.

She was joined by bestie Lauren Sanchez, who also attended the event, as her first fashion nod post her wedding to Jeff Bezos, as the two were recently spotted on the multibillionaire’s superyacht Koru. Some other familiar faces from the USD 50 million nuptials included Kim Kardashian and Vittoria Ceretti. Other guests at Demna Gvasalia’s last bow for Balenciaga include Cardi B– who has been hitting it out of the park this week, Nicole Kidman, Vera Wang, Yousra, Michelle Yeoh, Anna Wintour, Lisa Rinna, Camille Rowe, Naomi Ackie, Salma Hayek, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Justine Skye, THE BOYZ’s Juyeon and Roh Yeon Seo.

Katy Perry turns into Neo’s long-lost sister

Katy Perry’s all-black fit was particularly notable because of her eye accessory. The clear lens glasses sat on her nose. Her hair was pulled back in a sleek bun with one lock of jagged but shiny hair framing her face. She kept her makeup to a minimum with zero jewellery or other accessories on her. The look appears to be right out of the next installment of the Matrix, and we can clearly imagine her taking on Neo.

This outing comes after her recent family time with 4-year-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom and her father, aka Katy Perry’s ex-boyfriend Orlando Bloom. They partied in Paris on the shimmering waters, took a walk under the Capri sun, and chowed down some ice cream while spending some quality moments with their kid. It was the first time they were spotted together since breaking off their engagement in June.

