90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 Episode 4 Recap: Everything You Missed

TLC’s 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way continues to spin drama around couples going against the odds to pursue their romance across the globe. The latest episode, titled, 10 Things I Hate About Moving aired on July 22, and showcased the couples second-guessing their efforts and navigating financial strains while their partners rely on them.

Hoping for a new start in life, Josh moves to his partner’s homeland whereas Statler questions the role she plays in her relationship. Shekinah is all in to be with Sarper as she arrives in Turkey and Meitalia and James almost move to Indonesia.

Josh moves to China in a new luxury abode

Lily had been turning her life upside down to welcome her husband Josh to China. As he makes his way to the country, Josh seems excited during his taxi ride hoping for a fresh new start. He quit his job as an HVAC sales representative back in America, sold his house, and permanently relocated to Hangzhou, China, relying on his wife, Lily.

According to The Things, Lily funded all of the home renovations worth USD 562,020, done in preparation for Josh’s arrival in China. She will also have to bear the expenses of her husband since he will be unemployed for five years due to the country’s visa guidelines.

Josh and Lily are preparing for their second and traditional wedding in China and the expenses become a burden. The couple eventually gets entangled in a disagreement after Lily points out that she has no money left after singlehandedly funding the renovations.

“It's exhausting. I don't need to hear it. I just got here. I don't want to be reminded of how much money she spends on me,” Josh said during the confessional.

Even though he appreciated Lily’s grand efforts for his arrival, Josh did not want to hear about Lily’s financial troubles after she burnt a hole in her pocket to make him happy. Nevertheless, he paid the extra costs for their traditional outfits.

Shekinah compromises herself

Shekinah is visiting her partner Sarper in Turkey but the latter does the bare minimum for her. He did not clean up his apartment for her arrival or toss out the black book. Despite the low efforts, Shekinah is hoping her relationship with Sarper will thrive. She is too wary to address the persistent problems but intends to soon.

After a night of pleasure, Sarper and Shekinah share a romantic moment as she waxes his back. That is when Sarper breaks it to her that he hasn’t told his parents about the K-1 visa which leads to a disagreement.

Instead of moving to America, he persuades Shekinah to stay back in Turkey and live with him but she disagrees saying she has to take care of her daughter.

Statler and Dempsey prepare for their wild adventure

Statler and Dempsey are steps away from their van life. Statler secures an advance salary from her work to pay for her share of the van in which she will travel with her lover Dempsey through Europe.

However, Dempsey is unemployed after she quit her job and has no money to spare as Statler takes the burden of their expenses. Her friend, Natalie calls out Statler’s behavior patterns in relationships and helps her realize that Dempsey might be using her.

“You make yourself small in a lot of your relationships and you accommodate so much for people who give you so little, historically, because I think you expect rejection,” Natalie told Statler in the episode. She expressed being worried for her friend as Statler takes this next big step in her life and relationship.

However, this realization forces Statler to rethink her van life plans with Dempsey after she wakes up experiencing panic attacks the next morning.

James and Meitalia plan their big move

James quit his job and the couple are planning to move back to his wife Meitalia’s home in Indonesia. They initially resided in Maine, soon after getting married two and a half years ago. But Meitalia’s health issues encouraged the couple that moving to Indonesia would be the best decision, even though James wasn’t all convinced.

Surprisingly, the couple hasn’t informed Meitalia’s family of seven about their plans to permanently reside there.

Later, Meitalia’s sister advises them to live in America and not in Indonesia since finding a job there is easier. She also highlighted the poor minimum wage in Indonesia and how James will have trouble communicating with everyone around here.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs every Monday on TLC at 8 p.m. ET.

