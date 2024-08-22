A God Girl's Guide to Murder: Major Changes That Were Made In The Series From The Books

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is a six-part series that deviates from typical high school narratives, focusing on murder, mystery, and the traumatic impact of death in a community. The show, which first premiered on BBC and later on Netflix, stars Pippa Fitz-Amobi, played by Emma Myers, who is not concerned with typical high school issues but aims to unravel the mystery surrounding a murder that shook her community of Little Kilton.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is a TV series adaptation of Holly Jackson's award-winning novel, focusing on the murder of Andie Bell, allegedly committed by her boyfriend Salil Singh. The show has been well-received, claiming the top spot on Netflix's Global Top 10 list and a score of 82% on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer. However, the adaptation also exercises its own creative freedom, setting it apart from the novel and giving it its own identity. The changes made to the source text have significantly impacted the story, with some changes affecting it more than others.

Andie Bell's character

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder changes the character of Andie Bell, focusing on her murder and her boyfriend Salil's involvement. The series portrays Andie as the sweetheart of Little Kilton, loyal to her friends, and having a good relationship with her sister Becca. However, the series also introduces flaws in Andie's character, such as her relationship with Elliot and her involvement in drug dealing. These flaws are somewhat justified by showing Andie's decision to stop dating Elliot and her drug dealing as a means to escape her abusive father.

Advertisement

In contrast, the portrayal of Andie in the book is starkly different. In the novel, Andie is more self-centered and does not treat her friends well. She is depicted as jealous, deceitful, and a bully, doing whatever she can to remain the center of attention. For instance, unlike in the series, Nat is never portrayed as Andie's friend. Instead, the two have a bitter relationship, with Andie having leaked Nat's nude pictures in high school, earning her the nickname "Nude-Gate Nat."

The death of book-Andie is deeply felt by her community, though her actions are not seen as justification for her murder. The series' depiction of Andie as kind and loving makes her death even more impactful. Little Kilton continues to grieve for her even five years after her death. The sympathetic portrayal of Andie in the series makes the revelation of her relationship with Elliot and her involvement in drug dealing even more shocking. The "golden girl" depiction emphasizes that not everyone is who they seem to be.

Advertisement

The series tones down Pip's sleuthing skills

In A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, Pip is tasked with unraveling the mystery surrounding Andie's murder. Despite being her EPQ, the series downplays Pip's detective skills. Book-Pip's investigation is more intense and thorough, with Pip interviewing multiple people and gathering information. Her hard work and determination lead to the uncovering of lingering questions that haunt her community since Andie's death.

The series' Pip is aided by multiple people and sometimes stumbles upon answers by chance. Naomi hints that Sal had an alibi for Andie's death, and Jesse informs Pip about Becca's assault. Despite solving Andie's murder and proving Sal's innocence, the series downplays Pip's sleuthing skills, which may detract from the character. However, considering the time and length constraints of adapting a novel into a series or film, it may be justified to avoid delving into the details of Pip's investigation.

Location and time

Advertisement

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder series has changed its setting due to Holly Jackson's novel having two versions, one set in the US and another in the UK. US readers may have expected the series to take place in Fairview, Connecticut, but the series opened in a charming English town. However, the BBC bought the rights for the series, indicating that it was likely set in the UK.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder also alters the timeline of the story, starting seven years earlier than the series. The novel, set in 2017, follows Andie's death in 2014, while the series begins in 2024, five years before her death in 2019. This shift has caused minute changes in time-sensitive aspects, such as Pip's primary social media channel in the series being Facebook, compared to Instagram in the novel.

A Good Girl's Guide to Murder series has undergone several changes, likely with the author's approval. As an executive producer, Jackson's influence on the show allowed it to stand independently and provide a unique perspective on the novel. While some changes have impacted the storyline, the series' success indicates that viewers are satisfied with the content. A Good Girl's Guide to Murder is now available on Netflix.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: A Good Girl's Guide to Murder Ending Explained: Who Is Responsible For Killing Andie Bell?