'A Surrealistic Thing': Tom Hanks Says 'Some Version' Of His And Robin Wright's Forrest Gump Characters Are In Their New Film

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright reunited on screen for the upcoming generational drama Here 30 years after working together in the 1994 cult classic hit Forrest Gump. However, the Castaway actor claims they brought “some versions” of their previous characters into the new ones. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Hanks, who plays Richard in the upcoming film, claims that there’s a little bit of Forrest in him.

"Movies are finite," he said. The Academy Award winner agreed that both he and Wright (who plays Margaret) “brought all the countenance” of their first film into other films. He noted that they’ve also carried their iconic roles in their respective previous projects, like Chuck in Castaway and Queen in Beowulf.

“It's somebody wrestling with the common sense of the moment, even though it can be a surrealistic thing," he added. "We get all the way to Here," Hanks continued. He explained how the characters in the generational drama cross a “rubicon” when they go from not being a parent to being one. Something that can be drawn parallel to Forrest and Jenny’s story.

“In all of these movies, our characters and the theme that you want to examine are about that same kind of rubicon," he explained. In the movie Here, Richard (Hanks) and Margaret (Wright) high school sweethearts who end up married and living in Richard's family home after an accidental pregnancy.

While the former believes it to be a happy family, the latter feels she’s trapped with no escape, which is portrayed in a way that the audience will feel trapped themselves.

“A generational story about families and the special place they inhabit, sharing in love, loss, laughter, and life,” says the official synopsis. Hanks pointed out that a major difference between Richard and Margaret was caused by their view of the house. "It's the dichotomy of Richard seeing his house as a place of solace and security and Margaret seeing this house as a prison. And yet, they love each other," he said.

Directed Robert Zemeckis — who also reunited with the stars since working on Forrest Gump — agreed to Hanks’ statement. "Of course, that was powerful because it took place here, and the here part, which has a different meaning to each character, is all part of the fabric,” he explained.