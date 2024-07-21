'A Very Holistic And Enjoyable Experience': Lady In The Lake Actor Brett Gelman Gushes Over Co-Star Natalie Portman's Performance

Brett Gelman recently opened up about his experience filming the Apple TV+ drama thriller series Lady In The Lake. In the show, he stars as Milton Schwartz alongside his co-star Natalie Portman. Gelman praised Portman's acting talent, noting he was impressed by her performance and how effortlessly she portrayed intense and chaotic emotions on camera. Read on further to know more details!

Lady In The Lake star Brett Gelman shares his thoughts on Natalie Portman's portrayal

Brett Gelman is portraying the role of Natalie Portman's character Maddie's husband, in the series Lady in the Lake, based on the 2019 novel by author Laura Lippman.

The show follows the story of two women whose lives intersect in 1960s Baltimore. Portman’s character, Maddie, wants to become an investigative reporter and looks into possible links between two mysterious cases: the disappearance of a young girl and the murder of a young woman. However, before Maddie can pursue her dream, she must end her marriage to Milton.

In a recent interview with US Weekly magazine, Gelman revealed how he bonded with his co-star and how impressed he was by her skills. He said, "She led the charge on that very much," noting, "She’s able to go to a very raw and chaotic place" in front of the camera and then quickly let go as soon as the camera stopped rolling.

The actor further mentioned that he and Portman share a similar work ethic, which helped them work well together, and their approaches matched up well, expressing it "made it a very holistic and enjoyable experience.”

Brett Gelman even lauded his on-screen partner's performance on social media. He took to Instagram on July 20 and shared a series of images from the sets of their series. The post also featured one picture of him with his co-star Natalie Portman.

In the caption of his post, he praised the actress, mentioning, "She is an invaluable cinematic force. Getting to work with @natalieportman in the way I got to was a true gift."

Brett Gelman reveals what he learned while filming Lady in the Lake

During his candid conversation with the outlet, the Like Father movie actor shared his experience playing Milton Schwartz in the series. He also shared he learned an "important" lesson from filming Lady in the Lake.

Brett Gelman said, “Every time that you really delve deep into [a project]," and be open to unexpected moments, "something that is not your preconceived notion of what it’s going to be, that’s always a big lesson." Gelman said working on the series helped him trust his acting process more, noting, "It was one of those jobs that made me a better actor.”

Meanwhile, Lady in the Lake premiered on Apple TV+ on July 19 with the first two episodes. The remaining five episodes will be released weekly on Fridays.