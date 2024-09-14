Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph Had To ‘Move Away' From The Screen During Gregory And Janine’s Kiss; 'Like a Mother Looking'

Sheryl Lee Ralph was not among the many fans who awaited Gregory and Janine’s kiss on Abbott Elementary. On September 12, the actress spoke to PEOPLE at a pre-Emmys panel event hosted by the outlet in partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts about her aversion to watching the long-awaited onscreen kiss.

Ralph, 67, joined her castmates Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, and William Stanford Davis. She recalled a scene from the Emmy-winning show that made her cringe: watching Tyler James Williams and Quinta Brunson’s characters share a kiss.

“My mother's eyes! I was just like, ‘I can't watch it! I can't watch it!’ she jokes. “I had to move away from the screen because it was like a mother looking at your grown children doing grown things,” she added. It’s evident that Ralph has a motherly love towards her young castmates, and the same goes for William Stanford Davis, who plays Mr. Johnson.

He told the outlet about one of his favorite scenes in which he consoles Quinta’s character, who’s in a dilemma about her feelings for Gregory. I tell her, ‘It's going to be okay. Don't worry about it,’ " he recalled. During that scene, Davis felt like he was consoling his own daughter. “We have that kind of relationship. I love her dearly,” he added.

In an interview with PEOPLE in August, Tyler James Williams, who plays Gregory, spoke about the family-like bond between the castmates, revealing that the big group chat is always going. Every set is like a family, so we talk about set drama, our internal family drama of who's doing this with this and who's upset,” he revealed.

However, Chris Perfetti, who plays Jacob Hill, always has a unique take on things, adding a funny element to the family dynamic. Meanwhile, Sheryl and Lisa Ann Walter observe and give “constant updates on everything that they see.” As for Janelle James, who plays Coleman, she’s the “quiet” one in the group.

It might be credited to their effortless dynamic that the show is so beloved for its realistic themes and critically acclaimed for the actors' exceptional performances. Through its three seasons, the ABC sitcom has bagged 24 total Emmy nominations—including nine at the upcoming 76th annual award show.

Abbott Elementary season four is set to premiere on ABC on October 9.