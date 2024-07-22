‘Act Of Shrewd Politics And Selfless Patriotism’: Robert De Niro Reacts To Joe Biden Presidential Race Decision

Robert De Niro, known for his vocal criticism of Donald Trump, spoke out on Sunday afternoon about Joe Biden's decision not to run for a second term. De Niro praised Biden, expressing his "respect, admiration, and affection" for the president's choice as per The Hill.

He stated, “In an act of shrewd politics and selfless patriotism, Joe Biden is stepping aside to clear the path for another Democrat to become president... because there is nothing more important for our country than defeating Donald Trump at the ballot box. With respect, admiration, and affection, thank you, Mr. President!”

Robert De Niro's presence at Biden's campaign presser

De Niro made an unexpected appearance at Biden's presidential campaign press conference outside the Manhattan courthouse. The conference coincided with the closing arguments in Trump's financial and hush money trial, which resulted in 34 felony counts against him.

De Niro, who had previously narrated a Biden campaign ad, used the opportunity to read a statement warning of Trump's potential return to the White House. He described Trump as a tyrant, revealing the dangers of his leadership.

In his statement, De Niro stated that Trump is now promising to use our military to attack American citizens. That is the tyrant he promises to be and he said he means it. De Niro went on to say that Trump's 2016 presidential campaign was a joke.

He added that we have forgotten history's lessons, which showed that other clowns were not taken seriously until they became vicious dictators. He stated that with Trump, we have a second chance, and no one is laughing anymore.

After making his statement, De Niro left the scene when Trump supporters began hurling insults and curses at him. True to his outspoken nature, De Niro responded in kind before leaving the scene.

Robert De Niro's support for President Biden

Joe Biden's decision not to run for a second term is viewed as a strategic move to ensure that a stronger Democratic candidate can take on Trump in the upcoming election. By stepping down, Biden hopes to unify the Democratic Party and increase the chances of defeating Trump. Many people have praised this move, including De Niro, who sees it as a selfless act for the good of the country.

De Niro has been an outspoken supporter of Biden throughout his presidency. He has frequently criticized Trump's policies and used his platform to rally support for Biden and the Democratic Party.

