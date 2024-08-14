‘All Is Good’: Michael Bolton Assures Fans He Is Alright Amidst Online Reports Of Police Cars At His Home

The iconic singer Michael Bolton recently reassured his fans and well-wishers that he was all right. This statement from the 71-year-old came after fans grew worried after someone reported that several police cars were at Bolton’s Connecticut residence on August 13.

“Something with several police cars is happening at Michael Bolton's house here in Westport CT. I hope he is all right,” read the initial X (formerly known as Twitter) post.

But Bolton directly responded confirming that he’s OK. "All is good!! Just prepping for a small landscape project. Thanks for checking!" he wrote.

In January 2024, Bolton revealed that he was recovering from surgery that removed a brain tumor prompting the cancellation of his upcoming tour, commencing on 1 February 2024. He took to Instagram and thanked everyone for the success of the surgery and the overwhelming support from his medical team and family.

He wrote, "I want to start by wishing everyone a very happy and healthy new year! I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges. Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family."

Furthermore, the two-time Grammy winner released his 24th studio album, Spark of Light, in July 2023. Following the release, Bolton told PEOPLE that the album and its single Beautiful World was about the singer's dark times.

He also said that the track's theme has been inspired by the uncertain period of the pandemic. "We were basically observing our friends and family and seeing that they all really needed some light, that it was so dark and oppressive, and basically we were all just carrying layers of fear to our every day," he said.

