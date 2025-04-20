What Does Jennifer Lopez Do For a Living? Singer-Actor Appears Perplexed at Question Amid Ben Affleck Drama

Jennifer Lopez once again became a hot topic after she was interviewed by a content creator, Feroz Zadran, known to conduct interviews of celebrities on the streets. She caught the attention of the netizens for the way she reacted to the questions he asked her.

For the unversed, Lopez was walking on the sidewalk as the influencer walked toward her and complimented her clothing. Zadran proceeded to ask what she did for a living. The songstress seemed to be perplexed.

Advertisement

The songstress shared that she’s a “singer and entertainer.” The influencer then asked her what she liked about her job. The vocalist answered with, “Love everything about it.”

But JLo did not stop there. The Love Don’t Cost a Thing singer also shared some advice to any individual having a hard time with confidence. She said, “You have to know who you are, not listen to what other people say." She was then recognised by the passing individuals. Watch the full video below:

The video quickly went viral on Instagram. A person commented, “She was initially shocked you didn't know who she was.” Another user stated, “I cannot believe she stopped and chatted. Very lovely interaction. I hope you knew who you were talking to tho!!”

On the other hand, a netizen commented, “The shock at not being recognized. Then perhaps a bit of joy, in not being recognized.”

Advertisement

This comes after Lopez became one of the most talked-about celebrities because of her relationship with Ben Affleck. Many people were quickly invested when they rekindled their relationship in 2021 after breaking their engagement in 2004.

But there was trouble in paradise. The couple parted ways in 2024, garnering major media attention.

ALSO READ: Are Kanye West and Bianca Censori Back Together After Rapper’s Claims That She ‘Dumped’ Him? Find Out