‘And We Vote’: Sunny Hostin Claps Back At Tony Hinchcliffe’s Controversial Remark On Puerto Rico

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s comment on Puerto Rico caused quite a stir online, mostly because it was controversial. Many Democrats and Latino celebrities quickly reacted to the comedian’s lewd remark on social media. Now, Sunny Hostin has also addressed the comment on her show, The View.

For the unversed, during the former president’s rally on October 27, which was held in Madison Square Garden, New York, Hinchcliffe said, “I don’t know if you guys know this, but there's literally a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think it's called Puerto Rico,” per People magazine.

This lewd comment was discussed on Monday’s episode of The View, during which Hostin, who has Puerto Rican roots shared that she had something to say about the island she loved and where her family hails from.

She added, “Puerto Rico is trash? We are Americans, Donald Trump. American. We voluntarily served disproportionately high in the military, while you have bone spurs.”

Her comment was in reference to a 2018 report that revealed Trump’s diagnosis with bone spurs in his heels during the Vietnam War in 1968, which resulted in him being medically exempted from the military, per The New York Times.

Hostin continued, “And we vote.” The View co-host also pointed out that since the former president cared about “size” so much, artists like Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Ricky Martin, Luis Fonsi, and Marc Anthony have around 345 million followers on Instagram, unlike Trump. who has 26 million.

She added that they did not like what was said about her island and they knew how trash is to be taken out. While seemingly referring to Trump, Hostin talked about the garbage that has been collecting since 2016.

She ended by saying that her fellow Puerto Ricans are aware that the garbage collection day is on November 5, 2024. As per People magazine, this was seemingly directed at the former president, who recently told his supporters to cast their votes on January 5, despite the election day being on the date that Hostin mentioned.

