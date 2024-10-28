Who Is Tony Hinchcliffe? All About Comedian As Controversial Puerto Rico Remark Prompts Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez To Support Kamala Harris

Tony Hinchcliffe, who opened for Donald Trump's rally, which occurred on Sunday, October 27 at Madison Square Garden, has garnered backlash for his comments on Puerto Rico. This led Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and other artists to support Kamala Harris on social media.

During the rally, he called Puerto Rico “a floating island of garbage,” according to The Hollywood Reporter's article. Hinchcliffe, an Ohio-born comedian, is mainly known for his roasts. His previous work also includes being one of the writers of the Comedy Central Roast show. Apart from that, in 2016, he was one of the roasters on All Def Digital Roast of Snoop Dogg. In this same year, his one-hour Netflix special, One Shot, was also released, per Wikipedia.

He also roasted Tom Brady during his infamous roast, which happened this year. The comedian is known famously for his podcast titled, Kill Tony, in which the veterans of the comedy and amateurs appear and showcase their one-minute sets by taking turns.

However, this isn't the first time he has said something questionable and received criticism. During his May 2021 show, he opened his set with an insulting joke that consisted of an anti-Asian racial slut that was seemingly directed to Peng Dang, who had introduced him after his performance, per the website.

This reportedly resulted in him being dropped by his agency, WME, and losing multiple engagements. Now, he is signed with United Talent Agency.

During the Sunday rally, before making the controversial remark, he also said that Latino individuals “love making babies.” These remarks resulted in Kamala Harris’ campaign calling his comments a “vile racist tirade against Latinos,” per Forbes.

Due to the words Hinchcliffe spoke at the political event, he has garnered criticism from Democrats, and especially from the prominent figures in the industry with Puerto Rican roots.

It did not take long for Bad Bunny to share a video of the VP(which Harris shared on social media) on his Instagram stories. In the clip, she called out Trump for his actions when Hurricanes Irma and Maria struck the island in 2017.

In the video, the vice president said there was a lot at “stake” in the election for Puerto Rican votes, and she mentioned that this election was not a choice between the former president and her but a choice between very “different visions” of their nation.

The vocalist also shared the second clip of her video, in which she expressed about never forgetting what Trump did and didn't do when Puerto Rico needed a “caring and competent leader.” Harris added, “He abandoned the island, tried to block aid after back-to-back devastating hurricanes, and offered nothing more than paper towels and insults.”

Jennifer Lopez also shared the VP’s video on her Instagram stories, along with a post that mentioned the candidate’s plan for assisting Puerto Rico.

Along with the two celebrities, other people including Ana Navarro and Ricky Martin also showcased their support on social media for Harris after remarks by the comedian.

