THROWBACK: When Sunny Hostin Revealed Her Reaction to Co-Hosts Who Express Discontent with Their Experience on The View

Sunny Hostin once candidly shared her opinion on a former cohost who spoke negatively about their experience on the popular show The View. Hostin was straightforward about her feelings on the situation.

According to Deadline, while speaking with Us Weekly in May, she expressed her disappointment over the matter. The former prosecutor stated, "I’m always surprised when people speak negatively about our show, if I’m being honest."

She added, “We’ve had 27 years, we’ve had maybe 24 co-hosts, and you were part of a sisterhood, and it’s really special.” Hostin mentioned that she was still in contact with Sherri Shepherd, Candace Cameron Bure, and Paula Faris, who had visited the show at that time. She also noted that Cameron Bure had sent her a bottle of wine from her vineyard, per Deadline.

Hostin stated that they were all “close” regardless of their differing views, adding that they leave those differences “at the table.” She expressed her surprise when someone says they don't like a person, emphasizing that it is never “personal” and that everyone joins the show with that understanding.

Although she didn’t mention any names, it is widely known that former co-hosts like Rosie O'Donnell and Meghan McCain have publicly shared negative experiences about the show.

Hostin also recalled that when she joined The View, Barbara Walters made it clear that the debates on the show were not personal—something Whoopi Goldberg still reiterates regularly.

This tradition is something Hostin has continued. She advised co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin that while they might argue on the show, they would still go out for martinis afterward, and everything would be “okay.”

Hostin stated that the co-hosts have conversations about topics ranging from mental health, divorce, weight loss, weight gain, and their families. She added, “Imagine if you get off that stage and it’s not a safe space. It would be an impossible job.”

After the statement about the show by McCain and O’Donnell, it sparked a major controversy as the matter quickly garnered the attention of the masses on the show. The View became one of the major discussions among the netizens.

