In a recent social media post, Kolanie Marks, the choreographer of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, shared exciting news about his relationship with her. Marks jokingly wrote in an Instagram post that officially he is her adopted uncle following his admiration of another performance by the teenage dancer.

On Saturday, August 24th, Kolanie Marks posted a video on Instagram of Shiloh dancing at 18. The video showed Shiloh dancing to the song Fly S--- by Capella Grey, Jaewon, and Young M.A. The background noise was full of applause from witnesses to Shiloh’s growth as a dancer.

He has mentored Shiloh through much work; working with various artists and doing tours and music videos across the world. In his Instagram caption, he expressed his pride in Shiloh’s dedication to dance “I’ve watched this so many times and the confidence is growing and building! Keep going @sh1lohj I’m so so proud.” He also thanked Devin Solomon for being part of this journey as well as an extraordinary choreographer.

Marks still went a step further by posting on his Instagram Story about Shiloh. “She’s getting so good! I’m happy that she’s sticking to the training!” he said of her. His zeal towards Shiloh’s progress is evident as he keeps posting about her improvements and celebrating every success.

Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles was where Marks first met Shiloh professionally some years back. Ever since Marks has been amazed at how interested Shiloh has become in his own style of dance. For all her popularity, however, Marks has not let this interfere with his focus on her dancing skills during their sessions together; he underlined this fact by saying that they are strictly about the art of dancing and nothing else.

Speaking to PEOPLE Magazine earlier on, Marks pointed out that Shiloh is serious about dancing and does not give up. It made him happy to be part of her achievements and he also revealed his intention to keep mentoring her through her dance career. These attributes have greatly contributed toward making Shiloh a better dancer and were strongly supported by Marks’ affirmations demonstrating great effort from her side.

This year was remarkable for Shiloh not only due to highlights in dance but also because of personal developments. At the beginning of this month, Shiloh legally changed her name by dropping “Pitt” from it and now goes officially by Shiloh Jolie. This transition signals another chapter in both her life and career. A source close to Brad Pitt verified that he knew of the change and still loves his kids.

Kolanie Mark’s playful suggestion of being an adoptive uncle for Shiloh reveals the tight bond he shares with this young dancer like no other. His words are full of praise and encouragement which illustrate how hardworking she has been throughout all those years. As she improves upon her dancing skills further, Marks’ guidance coupled with his support remains instrumental in any strides made by her thus far.

Fans can look forward to seeing more of Shiloh’s dance performances and achievements as she continues her journey under the mentorship of Kolanie Marks. The positive feedback and encouragement from her choreographer are sure to inspire her as she pursues her passion for dance.

