Angelina Jolie Reveals Feeling Sorry For Extras While Singing Opera On Stage For Her Latest Netflix Movie Maria: 'You Have To Be Very...'

Angelina Jolie thanked the extra cast and crew of the Maria film set for their patience as she performed some quite daunting opera scenes. Jolie takes on the role of Maria Callas in the movie.

Netflix's Maria is a biographical film where the recordings of Callas's voice are blended in with Jolie's own vocals. Even in scenes largely featuring Callas's voice, the Salt actress still had to belt out rather loudly to make the scenes look realistic.

Jolie said she found it daunting to project her voice, especially while singing opera. In an interview, she told Netflix's Queue, "The funny thing is, for it to be convincing, you have to be very loud when you sing opera— as loud as you can be. Whether you feel confident or not, you still have to be very loud."

However, the actress had to perform in front of a live audience that comprised the extras, to whom she had apologized in advance. Jolie praised the kindness and understanding of the extras because she was really trying her best to do justice to the role of Callas.

She added, "They were with me through a few performances, and these wonderful people would become so essential to the piece. I think the first day I met them I said, 'I apologize for what’s about to happen in case I hit the wrong notes loudly.' "

Their encouragement helped her stay focused on the story and the emotional relations between the character and their audience. She underwent hardcore preparations for the role including seven months of vocal coaching.

She said, "They were really kind people who knew that I was trying my best, and I wasn’t an opera singer but I was learning. We were connected in the attempt and in the storytelling. Their understanding and support were everything." The actress has previously revealed that the imparting of singing lessons had a transformative power, and she called it an intensely cathartic form of therapy.

According to Jolie, this learning and healing experience helped her expose those emotions and limitations that she might have avoided otherwise. Elaborating on her rigorous yet fulfilling singing experience, she told Variety, "There’s no way to sing at your full voice and your full emotion without confronting your feelings and your limitations."

Watch Angelina Jolie in Maria now streaming on Netflix.

