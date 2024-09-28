Is Angelina Jolie Ending Her Legal Battle With DoJ and FBI? Latest Update On 2016 Plane Incident With Brad Pitt EXPLORED

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of physical violence.

Angelina Jolie will no longer attempt to gain access to any documents from the FBI about a specific event concerning her former spouse Brad Pitt that she has claimed took place in 2016 while on an airplane. Jolie had tended to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the name of Jane Doe in the year 2021 asking for these documents.

As per People, the Maleficent star terminated her case in court on September 25th. The papers, which were significantly redacted, included details of an altercation Pitt had with Jolie which occurred on September 14th, 2016.

The FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services were investigating Pitt's actions after he had reportedly yelled and otherwise manhandled one of their children, an accusation that he has always denied. However, by the end of 2016, both entities wrapped up their inquiries with regard to Pitt.

According to the Salt actress, the plane incident took place just weeks before she stuck her divorce papers in the court ending their union that started in 2005. After they parted their ways, the two still tangled for a long time within the court battling for the custody of their children - Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox, all of whom were with them on the flight where the fight was reported.

In response to a 2022 lawsuit by Brad Pitt regarding the former couple's vineyard and wine company, Jolie had alleged that the 60-year-old actor had "choked one of the children and struck another in the face."

As many cases of trauma may require both legal and medical intervention, Attorney Amanda Kramer, the lawyer for the “Jane Doe”, also pointed out how important it was for victims to get their hands on "federal agency records of crimes they experienced or reported".

Kramer who represents Jolie revealed to Politico in 2022, how the actress "has been stonewalled and has had to resort to court action to receive those much-needed records." She was also the one who submitted the final documents of this case on September 25, marking the end of Angelina Jolie's pursuit of the FBI document.

