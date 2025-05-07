Anthony Mackie Teases Avengers: Doomsday Setup in New Update, Hopes Fans Have ‘Sunny’ Day

Seems like the Marvel Cinematic Universe is slowly regaining its glory days. With Avengers: Doomsday already in production, the new Captain America had a brief message for his fans. Interestingly, the actor from the post-credit scene of Ant-Man uploaded this video message from the set of the next big ensemble.

In the social media video, Anthony Mackie can be seen standing in an icy location, dressed in warm clothes.

Well, it looks like Anthony Mackie had a sarcastic message for all his followers, as the actor took to his Instagram Stories with a few words and an expression that came off as rather funny.

"Wherever you are, I hope it’s a warm, beautiful, sunny day," the Captain America: Civil War actor was heard saying in his Instagram Stories.

Judging by the location, it seems like we might get a scene set in the polar region of Earth. However, what unfolds there remains to be seen.

Avengers: Doomsday will mark the first Avengers film since Endgame. However, it's no secret that the MCU has also introduced its version of The New Avengers through Thunderbolts.

So far, five Avengers films have been released, including the Florence Pugh-starrer, with two of the most anticipated installments set to hit the big screen soon.

Besides Anthony Mackie—who now carries the mantle of Captain America in Captain America: Brave New World—the upcoming Avengers ensemble will also feature Simu Liu reprising his role as Shang-Chi and Chris Hemsworth returning as Thor.

The film will include Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, Letitia Wright as Shuri (the new Black Panther), and Danny Ramirez as Joaquín Torres, aka the new Falcon.

Additionally, the original X-Men from the Fox era—including Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, and more—are set to join the ensemble for an epic new outing.

