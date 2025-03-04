Anthony Mackie’s filmography beyond Marvel: How Detroit, Synchronic, The Banker, and more define his range

Anthony Mackie is a known MCU face across the globe thanks to his portrayal of the Falcon in the Captain America franchise alongside Chris Evans’s Steve Rogers as the titular superhero. Recently, in Captain America: Brave New World, the latest Marvel installment, Mackie’s Sam Wilson took on the mantle of the shield-wielding hero from Evans’ Rogers following his departure, further magnifying his popularity. While Mackie owes most of his stardom to the MCU, his work in the superhero genre does not define his talent, as he has delivered many character-driven performances with equal ease. We explore some of them below!

Anthony Mackie’s filmography beyond the MCU ft. Detroit, Synchronic, and More

Detroit (2017)

One of Mackie’s most critically acclaimed performances was his portrayal of a Vietnam War veteran caught in a tragic police raid. This Kathryn Bigelow’s endeavor is a tense dramatization of the 1967 Detroit riots, with themes of racial injustice and police brutality at its core. For those who have seen Mackie only in superhero suits but want to explore more of his work, this one is a must-watch.

The Hate U Give (2018)

Starring Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall, Sabrina Carpenter, KJ Apa, and more alongside Mackie, the film follows the consequences of a high school student witnessing a police shooting and the fight for justice that ensues. Directed by George Tillman Jr. with a screenplay by Audrey Wells, the film was nominated for and won numerous accolades, including the NAACP Image Award and Critics Choice Award. Mackie played a drug dealer and leader of the King Lords gang, exerting significant control over the predominantly Black neighborhood. His character poses a pronounced threat to the protagonist, Starr Carter, and her family.

Synchronic (2019)

The film stars Mackie and Jamie Dornan as paramedics investigating a series of strange deaths linked to a new designer drug, Synchronic. Driven to uncover the truth about the substance, Mackie’s character, Steve, tracks down its creator, from whom he learns that the drug distorts the user’s perception of time, sending them backward through history. What happens when Dornan’s character, Dennis, discovers his teenage daughter has vanished? Watch the film to find out for yourself.

The Banker (2020)

This period drama, directed by George Nolfi and starring Mackie, Nicholas Hoult, Nia Long, Samuel L. Jackson, and Jessie T. Usher, follows two of the first African American bankers in the United States. The film delves deep into themes of racial discrimination, the cost of challenging an unfair system, and the power of friendship and trust.

