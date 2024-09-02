Anya Taylor-Joy Wants To Challenge Herself With A Musical Role; Would Love To Play THIS Disney Princess

After channeling her anger in Furiosa: Mad Max Saga, Anya Taylor Joy is ready to step into lighter roles. Speaking to Vogue Hong Kong, the actress revealed that she’d love to challenge herself with a musical role and named an iconic Disney princess she’d like to embody.

“I really want to do a musical because I’m a little too obsessed with my current job,” she added. As someone who loves challenging roles, she loves the idea of being able to “sing, dance, and act at the same time,” which is really exciting.

When asked about her dream musical character, the Queen’s Gambit actress names Disney’s ice princess Elsa. “I think Frozen is going to be great. Shooting ice cubes out of your hands can be a lot of fun,” she added.

Besides pushing her limits as an actress, this role would also have a side benefit—getting to be the cool aunt. “All my siblings have kids now, so I would love for them to be able to say, ‘My aunt is Elsa.’ That would be great!” she added.

Considering Taylor Joy’s versatility with roles like Furiosa, Beth Harmon in Queen’s Gambit, and others, she could be a great person to bring Elsa to life. The live-action version of Disney’s hit animated franchise is in discussion amongst fans, and the studio has not revealed their future plans for the film.

Disney is currently focused on the third and fourth installments in the animated franchise, and the former is slated for release in 2027. Last month at Disney’s D23 Fan Event, Jennifer Lee unveiled an artwork from Frozen III. “It captures the scene of Anna and Elsa…everyone at Disney Animation is excited to be back in this world,” she said.