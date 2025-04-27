Are Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper Engaged? Model Steps Out Wearing Ring on That Finger For Her Birthday Bash

Did Bradley Cooper pop the question to Gigi Hadid? The supermodel stepped out with the Oscar-nominated actor for her 30th birthday bash on Friday, April 25. The couple was photographed looking chic for the big night, but keen-eyed fans couldn’t help but notice the sparkly gold ring on her finger.

Advertisement

The ring sparked engagement rumors, but neither of their reps has confirmed the rumors. Gigi wore a stylish low-cut sleeveless white corset top, paired with black leather pants, black heels and a white clutch purse.

She tied her hair back in a sleek bun and completed the look with golden accessories and a bright red lip. The couple was seen holding hands as they entered Le Chalet in New York City for the supermodel’s birthday celebration.

They reportedly met up with Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid, mom Yolanda Hadid, dad Mohamed Hadidhis Russian model girlfriend Keni Silva, and actress Anne Hathaway. The couple, who were first publicly linked together in 2023, have reportedly been going strong.

In March, the model made a rare comment on their relationship. “Getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential,” she told Vogue at the time. Gigi, who shares daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik, gushed about finding someone at the right place and time.

Advertisement

“You both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be,” she further gushed. The young mom revealed that the Maestro actor gives her encouragement and belief about herself and her capabilities.

The couple reportedly met at a backyard birthday party for the child of a mutual friend. In 2023, they were spotted on a dinner date, which sparked their romance rumors. Cooper is also a girl’s dad, 7-year-old daughter, Lea, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk.