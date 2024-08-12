Are Too Hot to Handle Season 6 Couple Katherine and Charlie Still Together After the Show? They Reveal

Viewers of Too Hot to Handle might have expected Charlie Jeer and Katherine LaPrell to reach the final two, given their adventurous experiences on the show. However, Faulise and Jabou showed more growth after filming.

In the Season 6 finale, which aired on Netflix on August 2, Katherine and Charlie placed second, with Bri Balram and DeMari Davis taking the top spot.

Charlie and Katherine: Winning love over $150K

Even though Charliw Jeer and Katherine LaPrell didn’t win the $150,000 grand prize on Too Hot to Handle, they told PEOPLE they left the show with something even more valuable: a strong relationship.

Reflecting on their experience, Charlie mentioned how much they both have changed. Initially uninterested in a relationship, he found a deep connection with Katherine, describing their bond as complementary, like Yin and Yang.

Charlie emphasized that their relationship's value outweighs the competition, aligning with the show's message. Katherine added that Charlie’s constant affection and daily communication have strengthened their trust. She firmly believes in his loyalty and feels secure in their relationship.

Rediscovering love: Katherine and Charlie's serendipitous reconnection

It’s surprising that Katherine and Charlie, despite their villa experiences, managed to place second. Initially, they both explored connections with others—Charlie with Lucy Syed, and Katherine with Louis Russell, a late addition from season 5.

Over time, Katherine realized her chemistry was with Louis. However, a significant workshop where participants shared personal details rekindled the initial spark between her and Charlie. They were both surprised to remember their early attraction.

Katherine felt the workshop was magical and was pleased it was recorded. She discovered her preference for Charlie during the exercise. Charlie found their eye contact one of the most intimate moments he’s experienced and felt that investing time in their relationship was truly special.

Charlie and Katherine: No regrets, just real love beyond the cameras

When asked if they regretted pursuing other partners first, Charlie and Katherine both responded negatively.

Charlie explained to Dexter that regret is pointless if you're content with your current situation. He believes everything happened for a reason and focuses on being present rather than dwelling on past decisions. Katherine agreed, noting that their story wouldn’t be as meaningful if she had regrets or wished to change anything.

Even though the show ended, Katherine and Charlie decided to meet outside the villa to ensure their feelings were genuine. Charlie admitted he was hesitant to make any declarations on camera, preferring to explore their connection in real life. They parted ways at the end of the show but later met in person to see if their relationship could develop further. Charlie recently flew to L.A. to see Katherine, feeling nervous but hopeful about their future.

Charlie and Katherine's journey from reality TV to long-distance romance

When they first met outside the retreat, both Katherine and Charlie were nervous, but Katherine appreciated that they were dressed up, unlike their previous encounters in swimsuits. She quickly realized she loved Charlie and wanted to make their relationship work, even though their initial date felt awkward.

Charlie proposed to Katherine on Valentine’s Day 2024, after expressing his love a day earlier. The couple is now introducing each other to their families while managing a long-distance relationship—Katherine in Los Angeles and Charlie in the United Kingdom.

Charlie emphasizes that both partners need to prioritize each other’s happiness in a long-distance relationship. He was committed to staying with Katherine and working on their relationship after leaving the retreat. Charlie values their organic friendship and believes their relationship is strong because they support each other and share a common focus.

Charlie and Katherine's post-show friendship thrives

Charlie reflected on their time on the show, noting that it was difficult to remember their mistakes but emphasized that the reality outside the show was different. He worked hard to build a genuine, real-life friendship with Katherine away from the cameras, which has strengthened their relationship. Charlie recognized Katherine's uniqueness and chose to take their relationship to the next level.

He mentioned that he wanted to complete what he and Esther had started, and is grateful for their achievements as a couple. Katherine appreciated how Charlie has always made her feel safe and encouraged her to express her emotions, something she struggled with during the show. She feels lucky for his support and their ongoing relationship.

Too Hot to Handle Season 6 is now streaming on Netflix.

