‘Are You Dumb?’ Cardi B Claps Back at Claims of Nicki Minaj Shade in Maternity Photos

Cardi B has fiercely denied any shade toward Nicki Minaj in her latest maternity shoot, after fans speculated that graffiti in the background of the photos was a dig at her long-standing rival. The rapper clarified the context of the shoot and expressed her frustration over the ongoing feud rumors.

Cardi Defends Photoshoot Amid Speculation

Cardi B, 31, shared a New York City-themed maternity photoshoot on September 1. Soon after, social media users questioned whether the graffiti, particularly a phrase referring to a "pedophile," was aimed at Nicki Minaj’s brother, Jelani Minaj, who was convicted of sexual crimes. Cardi swiftly responded on X (formerly Twitter), explaining that the location was random, chosen hastily to avoid paparazzi interference, and defended her team’s lack of attention to the graffiti.

Cardi Addresses Feud Rumors

The graffiti sparked further debate due to Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, who also has a criminal past. Cardi clarified that her maternity shoot was not meant to provoke or mock, stating, "I’m not using MY MATERNITY shoot to be funny. Are you dumb?" Despite defending herself, fans have linked this moment to earlier diss tracks between Minaj, Cardi, and Megan Thee Stallion, who referenced Nicki’s family issues in her music earlier this year.

As the ongoing tensions between Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and other artists continue to surface, Cardi remains adamant about staying out of further drama, reminding fans to "leave me the f— alone." Though the feud may seem never-ending, Cardi’s latest statement signals her intent to focus on her family and upcoming baby, rather than reigniting the rivalry.

