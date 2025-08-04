Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Share Sweet PDA at Backstreet Boys Las Vegas Concert While Singing ‘I Want It That Way’

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were seen enjoying a night out at the Backstreet Boys concert at the Sphere in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 2. The couple, who have been married since 2015, were spotted showing affection and dancing to the band’s 1999 hit 'I Want It That Way.'

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were part of the crowd singing along to the romantic track from the Backstreet Boys’ Millennium album. A video captured by concertgoer Michael Shawn McCabe showed the couple singing the lyrics to each other while moving in sync and sharing smiles.

Matching outfits and sweet gestures steal the spotlight

The pair wore coordinated outfits for the concert, white shirts and navy blue bottoms, adding to the charm of their outing. According to McCabe, “They stole the show on this one with a little fun. They were both gracious to the crowd and fans around them.”

In the video, Kunis pulled Kutcher close while he wrapped his arms around her waist. They almost kissed but chose to continue enjoying the music by bouncing and laughing together. The moment was lighthearted, playful, and appreciated by fans around them.

Here’s why the moment felt like a ’90s throwback

Fans were especially excited to see the couple at a Backstreet Boys concert, given their connection to the 1990s through That ’70s Show, where they played Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso. The series aired from 1998 to 2006 and introduced them to viewers as an on-screen couple before their real-life relationship began.

Kutcher and Kunis officially started dating in 2012 and tied the knot in 2015. They now share two children, daughter Wyatt, 10, and son Dimitri, 8.

Just last month, the couple marked their 10th wedding anniversary with a trip to Venice, Italy, as per PEOPLE. They were photographed enjoying a day out, with Kutcher wearing a blue-and-white patterned shirt and khaki shorts, and Kunis opting for a floral blue-and-white dress and flip-flops.

