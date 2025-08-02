Travis Kelce Had to Run All Couple Photos by Taylor Swift Before Going Instagram Official? Source Reveals Truth

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift may be one of the most talked-about celebrity couples today, but they’re keeping things intentional behind the scenes. According to a new report from Rob Shuter’s #ShuterScoop, Kelce sought Swift’s approval before sharing any photos of them together on Instagram.

“He ran every single image by her,” a source told Shuter. “He didn’t want to post anything she wasn’t 100% comfortable with. He respects her privacy, always has.”

Advertisement

This careful approach to social media marks the first time Kelce has posted Swift on his Instagram since they began dating in 2023. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared multiple photos with Swift and family, including matching hats and a photo of them ice skating. In one image, fans even spotted that both of their phone screens featured pictures of each other.

Posting with Taylor Swift's permission

The insider further added, “It was a sign of respect. He’s proud of her, but more importantly, he wants her to feel safe.” Despite their relationship being in the public eye since September 2023, this post was the couple’s first official appearance on Kelce’s feed. The Instagram post was captioned, “Had some adventures this offseason, kept it.”

According to a separate source who spoke to PEOPLE, “Travis posting Taylor on his Instagram for the first time wasn’t random, it was intentional.” The source shared that while they’ve kept things private in their own way, this post was Kelce’s way of showing that things have gotten serious between them.

Advertisement

Here’s why fans thought the couple might be engaged

The photos led to speculation about a possible engagement. While the source told PEOPLE that the couple isn't engaged yet, they confirmed that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have had many conversations about the future.

The source added that there’s no pressure between them, but they’re on the same page about where things are headed. Kelce reportedly makes Swift feel safe and supported, while she brings a lot of joy into his life, and overall, they’re said to be really happy together.

Adding more insight into the couple’s relationship, sports journalists Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson, who recently traveled with Kelce and Swift, shared their thoughts on the Calm Down podcast.

Thompson described Swift as “everything that [she] had hoped and imagined” and admired the couple’s bond. Andrews called Swift “a 20 out of 20,” sharing how protective she felt of both Kelce and Swift. She also mentioned that the group photo Kelce posted from the trip was one of her personal favorites.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 73-Year-Old Liam Neeson is Officially Dating 58-Year-Old Pamela Anderson: A Look at Their WILD Love History