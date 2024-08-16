Authorities Accuse Matthew Perry’s Associates Of Exploiting His Addiction To ‘Enrich Themselves’ In His Final Days

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

Shocking details about Matthew Perry's death from acute effects of ketamine on October 28, 2023, were revealed by California officials on Thursday, August 15, when they announced charges against five people in connection with the Friends star’s untimely demise.

According to People, several incriminations were announced against Jasveen Sangha, whom U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada alleged is known among her customers as The Ketamine Queen, and Dr. Salvador Plascencia, a licensed medical practitioner. Kenneth Iwamasa, Perry's live-in assistant, who first found his unresponsive body in a jacuzzi at his home, Erik Fleming, and Dr. Mark Chavez were also charged separately, the Department of Justice announced.

Authorities claimed that the five individuals, exploiting the knowledge of Perry’s struggle with abuse, knowingly supplied him ketamine to “enrich themselves.” The defendants, per the officials, allegedly texted about distributing the controlled anesthetic drug to Perry.

According to the DoJ, Plascencia allegedly contacted Chavez, also a doctor with knowledge of ketamine, to obtain the substance to sell to Perry. In a text exchange, the duo allegedly discussed how much to charge Perry for the ketamine, with Plascencia stating, “I wonder how much this moron will pay.”

Iwamasa admitted to administering multiple doses of ketamine to Perry, both on the day of his death and in the days leading up to it, despite lacking medical training. He has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, causing death. Chavez has pledged to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, the Department of Justice announced. Fleming pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and one count of distribution of the drug resulting in death.

Sangha, for her part, is facing charges including conspiracy to distribute ketamine, maintaining a drug-involved premise, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute ketamine, per the DoJ. Plascencia, in parallel, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine.

Per Martin Estrada, Matthew Perry, who was receiving ketamine infusion therapy for depression before his death, fell back into his addiction in the fall of 2023, shortly before his demise. His regular doctors are not charged in the case being discussed.

Perry's cause of death was revealed to be acute effects of ketamine, and the nature of his death was ruled accidental, according to the autopsy reports obtained by multiple media houses in December 2023. Despite the initial investigation being closed, authorities began looking into the circumstances surrounding his death and the nature and level of involvement of those close to him in May, as the LAPD informed People at the time.

If you know someone who is struggling with substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

