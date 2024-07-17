Back to 15 Season 3 Sets August 2024 Release; All We Know So Far

Fans of the Brazilian comedy series Back to 15 (De Volta Aos) are in for a treat as the show officially returns for its third and final season. Since its debut in February 2022, the series has captivated audiences with its nostalgic and humorous storyline.

The series revolves around Anita, a woman discontent with her current life, who magically finds herself transported back to her teenage years. Given a chance to rewrite her past, Anita's journey has kept viewers eagerly anticipating each new episode. Now, as the series gears up for its concluding season, audiences can prepare to bid farewell to Anita and her time-traveling escapades.

Back to 15’s season 3 announcement

Netflix Brazil officially confirmed the renewal of Back to 15 for a third season on July 17, 2023, via X. The announcement hinted at another time jump, this time to 2009. Both Camila Queiroz and Maisa Silva were tagged in the tweet, suggesting their return in the final season.

The show’s author expressed her excitement over this news as well. Bruna Viera said, "TODAY I WOKE UP FEELING RENEWED. WHAT ABOUT YOU????" So, mark your calendars as the final season of Back to 15 is set to premiere worldwide on August 21st, 2024."

A nostalgic journey back to high school

Back to 15 follows Anita, played by Camila Queiroz, who becomes dissatisfied with her adult life. She unexpectedly gets the opportunity to travel back to her 15-year-old self, played by Maisa Silva. This storyline has resonated strongly with fans, contributing to the show's popularity. The series gained significant attention when it was showcased at Netflix TUDUM 2023, just before the premiere of its second season.

Advertisement

Back to 15’s popularity

Despite being a Brazilian production, it gained international attention, showcasing its widespread appeal. While Back to 15 might not have topped global charts, it has a dedicated following, especially in its home country of Brazil. Season 2 managed to gather 7.9 million hours of viewership between July 2nd and July 9th, 2023.

Although these numbers are lower than the first season’s debut, the show’s consistent presence in Brazil’s daily top 10 speaks volumes. According to FlixPatrol, it was the sixth most-watched show in Brazil at the time of publication.

What to expect in the final season?

Back to 15’s fans can expect more of Anita’s adventures as she navigates her teenage years with the wisdom of an adult. The final season, which began filming in October, takes a nostalgic leap to 2009, promising to evoke memories and provide a satisfying conclusion to Anita's journey. In this season, Anita will be entering college, where she encounters a new character named Filipa, portrayed by Larissa Manoela.

Advertisement

Carolina Alckmin and Mayra Lucas from Glaz Entretenimento will continue to produce the series, ensuring that the final season maintains the charm and humor beloved by fans.

Upcoming Brazilian series on Netflix

As Back to 15 prepares for its final season, Netflix continues to invest in Brazilian content. Upcoming series include DNA Do Crime, B.O., and the highly anticipated Senna, which is based on the life of legendary Formula One Driver Ayrton Senna.

Back to 15 has distinguished itself as one of the rare Brazilian shows to receive renewals for multiple seasons on Netflix. Joining its success are other popular Brazilian titles like Sintonia, which is gearing up for its fourth season, and Good Morning Verônica, set to return for a third season. The success of these shows highlights the growing popularity of Brazilian television series.

Stay tuned with PINKVILLA for further updates on these upcoming series.

ALSO READ: Amazon Renews Maxton Hall For Second Season After German Show Breaks Prime Video’s Viewing Records; DETAILS