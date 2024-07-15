Will Cobra Kai's Final Season To Set The Stage For New Karate Kid Film? Explained

Netflix’s martial arts comedy-drama series Cobra Kai is set to return with its sixth and final season this year in three parts beginning July 18. Set in the Karate Kid universe, one of the most-talked-about elements of the season finale is if it ties into the upcoming Karate Kid movie.

Fifteen years after the last The Karate Kid film, The Karate Kid’s sixth installment is set to hit theaters in 2025. While the first movie created magic among the audience, its later installments received mostly mixed reviews. However, the Cobra Kai series succeeded in reviving the Karate Kid franchise for both newcomers and fans of the original films. The Netflix series has managed to do what several other franchises have failed to do.

Cobra Kai is one of the watch-worthy television series in an era plagued by low-budget reboots and remakes which is anticipated to contribute to the success of the upcoming Karate Kid movie. But, does that mean Cobra Kai has set the stage for the new Karate Kid franchise? Let’s delve into what the makers have to say.

Cobra Kai is not tied to the new Karate Kid movie

Speaking to ScreenRant during a set visit for Cobra Kai, showrunner Josh Heald clarified the speculations regarding tying the Netflix series with the upcoming The Karate Kid movie. He mentioned that the cast and crew including him are not involved in the movie. “That's a Sony feature, we kind of exist in this universe,” he said.

As the series finale was being wrapped, Ralph Macchio, playing the role of Daniel LaRusso in both series and movie, went off to shoot for the upcoming movie, said Heald. “But our series doesn't set up the movie, the movie kind of exists in its own piece of its own universe with Jackie Chan's character, and Ralph's character, and the various other characters in that story.”

Heald added that the only thing that does tie in is LaRusso, “but there's nothing, from a storytelling or a character journey in our season that directly feeds into that project.”

About The Karate Kid franchise and what to expect in the upcoming installment

Created by Robert Mark Kamen, The Karate Kid film series chronicles the journey of several coming-of-age teenage kids who learn martial arts techniques from a knowledgeable and experienced mentor in order to defend themselves from bullying or establish their authority over others.

The franchise began with the 1984 film The Karate Kid followed by The Karate Kid Part II (1986), The Karate Kid Part III (1989), and The Next Karate Kid (1994). 2010 saw the release of a remake featuring a different cast of characters but a similar plot. Since the movie took place in China, the remake kept the original title but added a kung fu theme. The upcoming sixth installment, the new Karate Kid movie, stars Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio in their original roles Mr. Han and LaRusso from the first five movies.

The upcoming movie was initially set to release in June this year but was delayed for the recent Hollywood strikes in 2023 and pushed to December. However, for further delay, the film is now eyeing a theatrical release on May 30, 2025.

About Cobra Kai and the cast

Created by Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, Cobra Kai is the sequel to the original The Karate Kid films. Cobra Kai retells the story of the Karate Kid from Johnny Lawrence's perspective, starting with his choice to reestablish the Cobra Kai karate dojo and his renewed rivalry with LaRusso.

The cast of the series includes Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro, and Oona O’Brien.

What to expect in Cobra Kai season 6?

After Cobra Kai is eliminated from the Valley, the senseis and pupils have to choose whether or not to participate in the karate world championships, Sekai Taikai, expected to take place after the fifth season. Regarding this, co-showrunner Schlossberg told Tudum, “That takes things to the next level.”

Although Cobra Kai founder John Kreese (Martin Kove) was eliminated at the end of the previous season, he is still a factor in the game due to his successful prison break and fake death. The upcoming season finale will unfold what has he planned following his newfound independence.

