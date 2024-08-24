Barbarella Reimagined: Sydney Sweeney’s Sci-Fi Adventure Gets New Updates; Details Here

The iconic 1960s film Barbarella, known for its campy humor, is set to be reimagined with Sydney Sweeney leading the new version. This project promises to infuse fresh perspectives into the classic story, which was originally based on a French comic series by Jean-Claude Forest.

The 1968 film featured Jane Fonda in the titular role of the adventurous spacefarer, Barbarella, who embarks on a mission to find the evil scientist Durand Durand and prevent him from using a weapon that could destroy all human life. Although Barbarella did not achieve the commercial success of other 1968 releases like 2001: A Space Odyssey, it has left a lasting impact on the science fiction genre.

New update on Sydney Sweeney’s upcoming project Barbarella

Though Barbarella didn't do that well on initial release and ended up flopping, it instantly became a cult favorite—an underground movie for which further exposure over time would bring it to other audiences who could appreciate its zany attraction and fearless investigation of the sexual revolution through the science fiction lens. What keeps the original relevant is its ability to capture the zeitgeist without taking itself too seriously and doing it all with a cheeky style. Fast forward to now, and the reimagining film takes place with none other than Sydney Sweeney stepping in.

Although specific details about the new film remain scant at this time, a few insights have emerged that begin to suggest the direction the remake may take. One of the writers working on a new series of Barbarella comics, Blake Northcott, said she is excited that Sweeney is going to take the lead in the developing film.

Advertisement

Northcott was interviewed by ComicBook.com, where she said Sweeney is perfect for the piece in that she can balance drama and comedy. She said, "I can't picture anyone else but Sydney playing this role. She's proven that she can be dramatic, but I don't think many people realized how funny she was until Anyone But You was a huge worldwide hit." This is a feeling of chronic expectation that every day more people are feeling about Sweeney's capacity to deliver a more than satisfying Barbarella, even reaching the point where Northcott confessed on being inspired by Sweeney to shape more into her into the character she is writing.

"She's the perfect Barbarella, and while I'm writing the series, Sydney is always my template now—just like Ryan Reynolds has become the inspiration for the Deadpool comics in many ways, or how Robert Downey Jr. embodies Iron Man. Once you envision Sydney in that role, you can't unsee it."

Advertisement

Although Northcott was coy about saying too much, she did suggest some synergy between the projects. She said that if the plot of the film saw characters—like Barb and Vix—fighting their way off of Planet V, perhaps that could be where the rubber meets the road for the audience in terms of getting closer to the comic books she's crafting.

"If the plot of the film ends up being based around Barb and Vix having to fight their way off of Planet V, then you'll have your answer! Whoever ends up writing the Barbarella film, I'm sure they'll do an amazing job."

The overall narrative of the remake remains under wraps, leaving fans deeply in speculation about how exactly it will follow the original or have a new path altogether.

Joining the remake is leading lady and executive producer Sydney Sweeney. Her rising star potential could draw in other big-name actors, potentially turning the remake into a star-studded affair. For the remake to reach the scale of the same charisma and appeal as in Jane Fonda's original Barbarella, it could be no less than a cinematic moment in time.

Advertisement

It's so interesting to think about, as the making of the remake progresses, what exactly this new Barbarella will look like and what it will mean for twenty-first-century minds. The original movie's specialty is blending together levels of action, humor, and the undertow of society, and its remake could sensibly not only acknowledge this quality but pervade new light on the issue of overt sexualization and media representation.

The mystery of the plot and cast of the new Barbarella just keeps building up as more updates are released.

ALSO READ: Are Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell Set To Share Screen For A New Project? Here’s What We Know