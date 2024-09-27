Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Claims To Have Wanted To Be ‘Little Wild’ While Accepting Pioneer Of The Year Award 2024

Barbie director Greta Gerwig was cheered with applause at the Will Rogers Motion Pictures Foundation 2024 as the actress-filmmaker was honored with the Pioneer of the Year award.

Apart from being present at the event, Gerwig also helped the foundation raise nearly $1.4 million for those in need of help from the motion picture industry. As the Three Little Women director stepped up on the stage to receive the award, she was evidently overwhelmed with all the attention from the audience.

As Gerwig received the award, which expressed her gratitude to the fans and her well wisher. During her speech, the actress claimed that she always wanted to be a “little wild” in terms of achieving things in her life.

The No Strings Attached actress said on the podium, “I love the work that you do for caring for this community. It’s just so extraordinary, and it makes me so proud to be part of an industry where people spend their time and money and talents to figure out how to look out for each other and to lift each other up.”

She further spoke about Will Rodgers as a person, after whom the name of the foundation has been placed. Gerwig mentioned, “So I wanted to speak about Will Rogers, the person. And he is exactly the kind of person that I love, the kind of person who made me want to be part of this world, from rodeos to vaudeville to movies to newspapers to radio.”

She continued to say, He was the ultimate showperson. And show people are not only actors or directors or cinematographers. They are every single person who participates in this wild and wonderful business of dreaming. and storytelling. There are producers, lawyers, theater owners, executives, sound mixers, caterers, agents, columnists, PA’s, and more than any one job or title or project for my whole life, it was to be a showperson.”

On her work front, Gerwig has achieved great height in her career, by making a movie like Barbie, which was highly praised by the audience and the critics. Moreover, the movie won many nominations in the industry including a few nominations at the Oscars.

The filmmaker also represented the community and the entertainment industry at the Cannes Film Festival, where the actress-director took up the role at the jury panel.

