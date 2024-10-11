Ben Affleck Back On Set In Los Angeles Two Months After Jennifer Lopez's Divorce Filing

Ben Affleck is staying focused on work amid his divorce from Jennifer Lopez. For those who may not know, the singer and actress filed for separation from the Oscar winner on August 20, the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding, after several months of estrangement.

On Wednesday, October 9, Affleck, 52, per People, was spotted on the Los Angeles set of an upcoming project. While the publication says it's unclear what production Affleck was working on and in what capacity, the star was seen embracing fall fashion in a bright orange plaid shirt over a black t-shirt and jeans for the on-set visit.

Affleck has a number of projects in the works, many of which he oversees as a producer through Artists Equity, his production company with pal and longtime collaborator Matt Damon. Earlier this year, Affleck was busy filming a sequel to his 2016 action movie The Accountant in LA. He is currently involved in two additional films as an actor, with one of them being RIP, co-starring Damon, 53.

Days before Lopez filed for divorce, the aforementioned outlet, citing a source, reported that Affleck has been working non-stop, as he thrives when he is busy.

ALSO READ: 'He's Been Working Nonstop': Source Shares Ben Affleck's Life Update Amid Jennifer Lopez Divorce Rumors

Amid their pending divorce, the exes look amicable for the most part, as they recently reunited twice for the sake of their extended family. While Bennifer do not have children of their own, their kids with their former partners are reportedly very fond of one another. Affleck shares Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Lopez shares twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Advertisement

Affleck and JLo took their children out for lunch in September, and they also attended one of their school events the same month.

Despite the friendly family gathering, though, reports suggest the duo is moving ahead with the divorce. They, however, don’t want their children to bear the brunt of it. A source close to Lopez previously told People that she and Affleck “want to show the kids that things are amicable” even as they proceed with their divorce.

Affleck last appeared on the big screen in 2023’s Air alongside Damon. The flick marked one of Artists Equity’s first major projects. He also made an uncredited cameo in The Flash as Bruce Wayne/Batman the same year and appeared in Lopez’s February 2024 film This is Me...Now: A Love Story, which accompanied her album of the same name.

She, for her part, is slated to appear in Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spider Woman, both produced by Affleck. The former film had its screening at TIFF recently. The event was attended by Damon but skipped by Affleck.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘For People Who Are Romantics...’: Jennifer Lopez Reflects On Her Split From Ben Affleck After Two Years Of Marriage