Ben Affleck Is 'Reaching Out' to Jennifer Lopez Despite Divorce Amid Jennifer Garner Rekindling Rumors; Source

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been divorced for 3 months now. The ex-couple parted ways after 2 years of marriage and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for splitting up. JLo and the Justice League actor are yet again making headlines after a source close to the duo revealed to the media portal that the actor is trying to reach out to the Marry Me actress yet again.

In a conversation with Page Six, an insider shared that Lopez is moving on from her past relationship while also not wanting to badmouth her former husband. However, Affleck is looking at ways to contact the actress in recent times.

Following his divorce from This is Me… Now star, the DC actor has rekindled his moments with Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares his three kids.

Elaborating on the statements, the source revealed, "He’s even been reaching out to Jennifer [Lopez] again recently.” They also opened up about Lopez and Garner, stating that none of them have any intention of getting back together with the Good Will Hunting star. The insider claimed, “I’d say they’re both relieved to be done with him. Ben’s an emotional roller coaster.”

The source continued to mention, "The two Jennifers are actually friends. They bonded over co-parenting their kids... Who wants the guy? You think he’s the prize? No way. It’s like, ‘Next!’”

Advertisement

The insider also called Affleck the “diva” in the relationship, who likes to get attention from everyone around him. They went on to claim that the actor likes to “love-bomb” into a relationship, and then “leaves when he is bored of it.”

As per the reports, the actor is allegedly getting back together with his ex, Ana de Armas. The duo dated briefly during the pandemic, prior to Affleck getting married to Lopez.