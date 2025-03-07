Harry Potter Series Gets Its Professor McGonagall and Severus Snape; Janet McTeer and Paapa Essiedu to Take On Iconic Roles

HBO is negotiating with two top British actors to star in its much-heralded Harry Potter series. Emmy and Oscar nominee Janet McTeer and Paapa Essiedu are reportedly in talks to star in major roles.

According to Deadline, McTeer, 63, might be filling in the late Dame Maggie Smith's shoes to star as Professor Minerva McGonagall. Meanwhile, Essiedu, 34, is in negotiations to play Professor Severus Snape, who was famously portrayed by Alan Rickman in all the Harry Potter movies.

In February, John Lithgow had confirmed that he would be playing Albus Dumbledore in the series. McTeer and Essiedu are high-caliber additions to the production. If McTeer, Essiedu, and Lithgow are confirmed by HBO, a new generation of fans can expect what the new trifecta of Hogwarts' most qualified professors would be like.

Meanwhile, Harry Potter enthusiasts shared a poignant moment last year to look back at the passing away of Dame Maggie Smith. Smith and Sir Michael Gambon, the original Professor Minerva McGonagall, and the second Albus Dumbledore met their demise on the same date but a year apart, giving a tragic moment to franchise enthusiasts.

The upcoming TV adaptation, spearheaded by writer/producer Francesca Gardiner and executive producer/showrunner Mark Mylod, has a goal to be faithful to the iconic books written by J.K. Rowling. In that, it deep-dives in each book as part of its decade-long runtime. Casting specifics, HBO revealed, will remain unannounced until finalized as the show still sits in pre-production.

The network did not confirm any casting rumors, but stated to the outlet, "We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals."

Janet McTeer has most recently appeared on the Netflix series Kaos, and she will next be seen in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Paapa Essiedu also just wrapped up his Netflix spy drama Black Doves starring Keira Knightley.