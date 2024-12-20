Best Movies of 2024 From The Bikeriders To A Different Man

Every year brings forth a long list of brilliant ideas that turn into one of the most appreciated forms of entertainment, movies. Visiting theaters is always like stepping into a dream, watching tales in action, a feeling of our granny's voice and our imagination letting us enter into a whole new world. Well, 2024 was no different than the other. The year brought us every aspect of cinema, from drama to action, from the stories that are true to the fictitious imaginations. Meanwhile, there were also outings that hit us right into the brain.

Without a doubt it is tough to sum up the 12 months of awesomeness in one list, however, we have come up with 10 best films that were released this year.

If you are seeking the names that might indulge you in having a great time, read on the list.

1. The Bikeriders

If you wish to feel the rev of trying to make a melody with your heartbeat, The Bikeirders is our movie. This movie is about a real biking gang from the 20th-century, a group of vandals who ruled the era and kept growing.

Based on the photographic book by Danny Lyon that has black-and-white Midwestern biker portraits, The Bikeriders stars a grand cast. Accompanying Tom Hardy in his acts around town is Austin Butler. The two play close pals, as close as brothers, Johnny and Benny. Then the feature even has Jodie Comer, Norman Reedus as well as Mike Faist, Michael Shannon, Boyd Holdbrook, and a lot of great actors. The tale is brought forth through the direction of Jeff Nichols.

2. Dune: Part Two

Enter the world of a desert planet Arrakis that holds a lot of mysteries and a war ahead. A sequel to the 2021 epic entry, Dune: Part Two is again based on the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert, Dune. It tells the second half of it, as the director, Dennis Villeneuve has brilliantly portrayed the politics, a long lost power, and a group that is seeking new life after finding their leader in a young man.

The outing stars, Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as a warrior named Chani, as well as Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan. However, there are even more big name associated with the movie such as Austin Butler, Lea Seydoux, Javier Bardem, Christopher Walken, Stellan Skarsgard, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, and more.

3. His Three Daughters

This happens to be a sort of emotional goodbye. Directed by Azazel Jacobs, His Three Daughters is brilliantly shaped into a masterpiece. Bringing together the three sisters with different mentalitys, only take care of their ailing father. The movie keeps you attached to the screen with its intense and dynamically portrayed family scenes.

There are misunderstandings, the movie even has a bit of war inside one house but at the end of the day, everyone drinks a glass of wine together. Starring Carrie Coon as a passive-aggressive controlling sister, the film also has Natasha Lyonne who is a stoner and is frustrated taking care of their father for the last few years. The third sister is Elizabeth Olsen who just wants everyone to be together.

4. Inside Out 2

A flick where you can actually understand yourself and what’s exactly going on in your mind. Another sequel of an already acclaimed movie, Inside Out 2 introduces its audience to emotions that we all have experienced during our teenage years. In the 2015 entry, the moviegoers enjoyed adventures of Joy, Anger, Fear, Disgust, and Sadness. However, the latest film had some even stronger emotions from Envy, Ennuis to even Anxiety.

After the adventures of the first installment of Inside Out, Riley Anderson is now shown to be a 13-year-old who is trying to start a new life.

5. Anora

Coming to a not-so-typical love story, Anora talks about a couple where the boy is the son of a Russian oligarch, and is filthy rich. On the other hand, the girl is a simple exotic dancer from Brooklyn. While they settle into a new life, old life of the boy comes knocking on their door.

The film brings forth the talents of Mikey Madison and Mark Edelshteyn, as director Sean Baker captures the story in the most perfect way. Since the film is directed by The Florida Project's filmmaker, there is no doubt that the class structure was shot perfectly.

6. Kinds of Kindness

After shattering the box office and dropping jaws at the Academy Awards, the same ensemble is back for Kinds of Kindness. A film by Yorgos Lanthimos this time tells a lot many tales of emotions, of life, and things beyond simple understanding.

Without spoiling much about the movie, one thing that will surely keep you attached is the mystery behind the missing wife of a policeman, who returns but is not the same person she used to be before. To give you an even better understanding this movie is a three-chapter study of control, obsession, and mysteries.

7. The Room Next Door

This entry is from one of the most accomplished directors, Pedro Almodovar, and hence it has to be an in-your-face tale. Starring Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton where the two become a pact as one of them is suffering from cancer.

The story takes you through many feelings, once uplifting all your spirits and then churning your soul with the innermost anxieties about death. The Room Next Door is about legacy, fate, and a lot of things.

8. The Substance

Coming to the top three movies in our list, The Substance stars Demi Moore, and Margaret Qualley as its lead. Being directed by Coralie Fargeat, the feature happens to be a perfect take on the topic of body dysmorphia.

This entry is the one that the world needs in present times. From telling you what fame looks like up close and personal, the movie then starts expressing how you can lose it all within no time. The Substance talks about emotion, which will frustrate you over the real world, while also scare you about how having no control over yourself, and not embracing reality could have harmful consequences in a way one can never imagine.

9. A Different Man

Coming from the brilliant imagination of Aaron Schimberg, A Different Man happens to be a mind-bending dark comedy. The tale talks about an aspiring actor, who undergoes a medical procedure that drastically transforms him, giving him a new look. However, the entry talks in depth about how you should be careful what you wish for.

Although this sounds very similar to what The Substance portrays, both the entries have their own perks. A Different Man stars Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve, as well as Adam Pearson.

10. The Brutalist

Coming to the end of our list, it has to be The Brutalist. The movie is directed by Brady Corbet, who has perfectly talked about the story of a Hungarian architect named Lázsló Tóth played by Adrien Brody who comes to the USA during the end days of World War II.

He soon finds a new life working for Guy Pearce’s rich industrialist and experiences the American Dream. Well, in a way.

These were the 10 best movies of 2024. However, if you have got some more additions do inform us and keep visiting Pinkvilla for more such interesting lists.

