BET Awards 2024: Remy Ma Makes First Public Appearance Since Her Son Jayson Scott’s Arrest

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

The 2024 BET Awards, held on June 30, 2024, was a night filled with electrifying performances, numerous wins, and iconic outfits and looks on the red carpet. Among all the stars who dressed up like there’s no tomorrow, Reminisce Kioni Mackie aka Remy Ma stunned in an explicit mini dress that turned several heads. This marked her first public appearance since her son’s arrest for murder.

In June, Remy Ma expressed her support for her son, Jayson Scott, as she broke her silence following his arrest for the 2021 murder of a man in Queens. Attorney Dawn Florio is representing Jayson, and everyone hopes that the NYPD will do their duty and reveal the truth.

Why was Jayson Scott arrested?

Remy Ma's son Jayson Scott was arrested on first-degree murder charges for a June 2021 shooting in Queens, New York. According to the New York Police Department, 23-year-old Scott, was arrested on June 18 on charges of murder in the first and second degree, two counts of criminal weapon possession, and irresponsible danger.

Furthermore, another accomplice named Richard Swygert has also been charged in the same murder of 47-year-old Darius Guillebeaux, who was shot following a dispute on June 7, 2021. He too faced one murder charge in the first degree in addition to criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

The deceased victim Darius Guillebeaux suffered multiple gunshots on his head and chest and then he was transferred to a local Queens hospital where he died.

Remy Ma's thoughts about the incident

Like any other mother, Remy Ma claimed her son’s innocence and she’s fully supporting him throughout this process. Although the rap artist wished to address the issue personally, her legal team has asked her not to say anything as of now and remain mum.

Previously, speaking with TMZ, she said she stood by her son's 'innocence' - as she described the 'challenging' circumstances her family is currently facing.

"We stand by JaySon's innocence and pray that the NYPD will conduct a complete and thorough investigation to reveal the truth. This is undoubtedly a difficult time for my family and me.'While we sincerely appreciate the love and support we have received from all of you, we kindly ask for privacy as our legal team works to prove JaySon's innocence," she told the outlet.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

