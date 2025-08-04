Big Brother Season 27: Adrian Rocha BLAMES Lauren For His Eviction: 'She Put Me Up and Played It Safe'

Adrian Rocha, the latest houseguest to be evicted from Big Brother Season 27, opened up about what led to his departure. In an interview with Sharon Tharp on August 1, 2025, Rocha didn’t hesitate to name fellow contestant Lauren as the key reason behind his exit.

“I could do a lot to blame, but I guess at the core it would have to be Lauren, simply because she put me up,” Rocha said during the post-eviction conversation. He acknowledged that while other players had an influence, Lauren was the one who officially nominated him for eviction.

Lauren’s strategy: Playing it safe?

According to Rocha, Lauren’s decision was part of a strategic move to avoid backlash in the game. “She accomplished her goal, which was to get the least blood on her hands, and the way that you do that is put up the house targets,” he said.

Rocha felt that Lauren’s nomination strategy was designed to align with the majority, targeting players the house already viewed as expendable. “I know there was a lot more people that influenced her...but to blame one, I guess it would be the one person that did put me up,” he reiterated.

Here’s what he said about Zach and Vince

Adrian Rocha also responded to questions about Zach and Vince, two of his closest allies, who ultimately voted to evict him. Their support could have forced a tie, changing the outcome.

“I know Zach was just saving his game and Vince, he was iffy,” Rocha said. He described Vince as someone who stayed quiet during key nomination discussions and avoided taking sides. “If you’re good with everyone, you don’t want to throw names out there,” he added.

Rocha said Vince was balancing between alliances, including ties with Morgan, Mickey, and Jimmy, as well as his original group with Kelly, Riley, and himself. This left Rocha unsure of Vince’s true loyalties.

Even though Adrian expected things to play out the way they did, he made it clear that he hasn’t forgotten how it happened. “I guess I’m not surprised that they didn’t join to keep me because I knew that they had like other alliances to support and they didn’t want to risk their games,” he said.

When asked about Zach, Rocha shared a lighthearted comment: “I’m definitely going to call Zach a chicken when he gets out. I call him chicken every time we play chess.”

